I was tired of driving, so I stopped by a small coffeeshop. Novel. Neu. Fresh, clean, white, pristine. There are small green succulents glued to a white panel on the wall. Young people–like me, I guess–are chattering away by plastic cups.

Every drive here feels like a small eternity. Rolling hills. Highways flat and plain, zipping cars 60 mph a few feet from each other. Yellow line demarcations of a countryside de-country-nizing. I once paused to see a deer, more beautiful in life, gallop past my car and into the trees.

Advertisements