I’m craving a good chai tea latte. The one I’m sipping is mediocre. It’s masala chai. I dumped cayenne instead of cinnamon, so with every sip, my throat’s on fire.

It’s been a few years since I got the Tazo chai bags, but those were the best. I’m going to go out and buy some tomorrow, as well as coffee filters. I’ve been out, so I’ve been relying on my Vietnamese coffee filters.

At the moment, I have three bags of coffee grounds, and boxes of thai tea, matcha tea, chai tea, throat tea, caramel tea, berry tea, ginger tea….what can I say? I love my beverages. I used to drink berry tea every morning in the winter. That or peppermint tea. Whenever I smell berry tea, I think of holing up in the winter.

There’s a handful of trivial things I’d like to buy, like nail polish.

I’ve worked with 40 kids this past year. I just want to help them reach their goals. At times, I feel like I’m paying my dues, paying it forward. Other times, I wonder if this is something that I’d really like to do. But I know that, in this current world, I probably wouldn’t. Also, my throat gets tired easily from talking. I get irritated when I talk too much. And I’m an intense germaphobe. I’m paranoid about illness droplets.

Lately, I’ve just been… in motion. Going through the motions. Not in a bad way–in a good way, really. I feel occupied, and I’m doing something I enjoy, and I’m moving forwards. Nothing spectacular, nothing wild, but there is a part of me itching to go somewhere beautiful. Maybe hill-y, mountainous. I still have not picked up my camera since…2016. I think it’s been 3 years since I’ve carried around my DSLR. It’s just been a bad year for photos. I barely even take personal images, which is startling. In the short history of me, I’ve racked up at least 50,000 images in 10 years.

The other day, I spent 4.5 hours wandering through the mall with DS, which was fun and relaxing. We babbled on about silly things and found the black overalls she was searching for. As for me, I got a few clip-on earrings and a nice blue dress. I’ve been wearing casual-but-maybe-semi-professional dresses lately, because admittedly I hate pants. We were both wild and weird together. I also saw one of my students, but she didn’t see me. We had talked about alpacas and bunnies the day before.

I’m happy to hear that you’re not stressed or angry after hanging out with her, le beau said. Ah. That’s right. I used to spend time with friends and leave feeling exhausted, drained and angry. That was tiring.

I’m debating doing some sort of daily posting on here, like a daily page from my sketchbook, or a daily poem. I don’t know. This space just feels a bit….dusty, and I want to revive it with a brief burst of regular art. I did do daily art for over half a year, but that was too taxing. Quantity began to take precedence over quality. Hm. Maybe just a monthly sort of thing? What would revive this blog?

