warmth & recollection | day 2

When I open the door, I’m flooded with a sense of warmth, home, familiarity, nostalgia. Reminded of childhood runs to the grocery supermarket, where they’d sell sweet brown pancakes filled with soft custard-like filling. I never knew what those were called; I never found them again. And the man who made and sold them, with his small stand, with his big grin–well, I think that one day he just wasn’t there selling them. Or maybe we just stopped going to that supermarket.

In the summer, my best friend took me to get ché, or Vietnamese desserts. When we’d first met, we launched right into conversation on all sorts of topics. She said she’d grown up with sweet avocados, so guacamole was odd to her. They had Vietnamese avocado smoothies instead. I was vaguely intrigued–I’d always had my avocado with salt, pepper, and a dash of lime. Our last summer, she took us to a local ché shop and I tried an avocado smoothie. It was delicious: a small mound of ice, two scoops of creamy avocado, a drizzle of condensed milk. (I think I’ll semi-make it tomorrow.)

Le beau and I dawdled around today, doing nothing in particular. Time just passed. He picked me up in the loaner truck, a wine red truck, smooth and sophisticated. The cool older brother who wore J. Crew, I said. Could you turn down that AC? It’s just so cold and powerful. What a spacious middle–let me just put my camera and takeout there. I might even go out and get it myself. “Oh, what’s the first thing you’d do to that truck?” Nothing. That’s how good it was.

Riverdale played on the TV while I watched videos of bobcat moms hissing at their kittens. “Get down from there!” the mom bobcat screeched. I turned up the volume and watched it a few more times.

In reference to my last post, what if I did a journal post every day for a month?

Writing poetry on a daily basis feels like forcing toothpaste from an empty tube. Art is just plain hard to maintain quality. Photography–well, photography and I are just getting back into the swing of things. But a journal entry? What about that?

I think that’d be right up my alley of consistency, at least. If there’s one thing I can’t go without doing, it’s journaling. Otherwise, my brain gets tangled, fried wire spaghetti, and I just feel very pent-up.

It’s decided, then. Welcome to day 2 of the 30 day chronicles of Lu.

