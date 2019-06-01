wordless | day 4

The pieces of the day are slowly falling together. I woke up. I rolled out of bed. I stared at craters during traffic. The sun coaxed me northwards, while the panic of rain imbued my dreams.

Blue wipes. Grease. Mint gum topples to the seat of my car, shit-shit-shit. A book on temp work, on McKinsey, on work. Gardettos and Chex Mix at Sam’s: don’t get ’em! Burgers at Five Guys. Video games at home. Hamster videos on Youtube. When life moves on a day-to-day basis, it falls into wordless tedium.

My cream pink nails are peeling. Right now, I’m surfing through images of disposable film on Flickr. I flip between the 50mm digital tab and the 35mm film tab. There’s no denying that I love the grainy old-school beauty of film–it’s just rarer and thus more precious, so I have to be thrifty about it.

It’s June 1st, which is an odd realization. June 1. We’re halfway into 2019, and it feels like we’ve just started. Time flies. I’ve done nothing particularly significant lately- I’m fine with the slower pace of life. I think it suits me better, because I’m easily overwhelmed. We played Overcooked on PS4 today and I kept dropping the sliced tomatoes after falling into the cartoon lava. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Re-materialized, me the cartoon.

I walked to GameStop yesterday, warmed by the setting sun. On the way out of Tom Thumb, I peered at two puppies in the car. “You can go closer,” the owner said from behind me. They were named after peanut butter. Nowadays, I feel more comfortable talking to people.

