gloom ‘n’ doom | day 5

I had a dream where I was changing my WordPress layout. I forget what it looked like in the dream–there were boxes and read more’s, I think–but my current layout was ancient. I guess, in some ways, it is. It has been 3 years since I chose and changed it. Most people change after a year or so, probably.

It’s 10:03 AM, earlier than I normally write these journal entries. I just felt an itching to write. I made one of the most delicious chai lattes ever–it isn’t as sweet at the ones in Starbucks, but it’s still milky and dotted with spice. I calculated the number of chai lattes I could make from a $4 tea box–10 of them, or at $40 total (not that I’d spend that much on chai) So I’ve essentially saved myself $35 simply from making my own. I can also adjust the flavoring as I’d like. I always thought coffee shop drinks were rip-offs.

It’s all gloom and doom outside. I woke up with a June-esque sense of meaninglessness. I wonder how much of life is running around in circles on a hamster wheel, cycling through the same ol’ feelings. Film. Stretch of roads. Blue skies. Meaninglessness. Summer always feels this way; I’ve learned not to ascribe too much significance to it. If this were all a track field, we’re simply pit-pattering our feet over the same gravel until it eventually runs down.

News and media has officially sickened and worn me out. I understand why people have grown to mistrust journalists. Half the country thinks the industry filled with biased liars. I think the word ‘liar’ is too strong–what’s more insidious is that news is utterly human, understandably biased. Of course articles are biased; of course headlines are biased. Word choice is biased. Perspective is biased. Whose quote makes it and whose doesn’t–that choice is biased. Bias is human, nearly as human as error. Some outlets just take it to greater extremes than others, deliciously cherry-picking their news. And then they really totter on being liars.

I wonder if one day we’ll look back on this period the way we now view yellow journalism. Yellow, like piss, someone in my history class said.

