30 Days of Journaling {Week 1}

May 28th, 2019 | Day 1

I’m craving a good chai tea latte. The one I’m sipping is mediocre. It’s masala chai. I dumped cayenne instead of cinnamon, so with every sip, my throat’s on fire.

It’s been a few years since I got the Tazo chai bags, but those were the best. I’m going to go out and buy some tomorrow, as well as coffee filters. I’ve been out, so I’ve been relying on my Vietnamese coffee filters.

At the moment, I have three bags of coffee grounds, and boxes of thai tea, matcha tea, chai tea, throat tea, caramel tea, berry tea, ginger tea….what can I say? I love my beverages. I used to drink berry tea every morning in the winter. That or peppermint tea. Whenever I smell berry tea, I think of holing up in the winter.

There’s a handful of trivial things I’d like to buy, like nail polish.

I’ve worked with 40 kids this past year. I just want to help them reach their goals. At times, I feel like I’m paying my dues, paying it forward. Other times, I wonder if this is something that I’d really like to do. But I know that, in this current world, I probably wouldn’t. Also, my throat gets tired easily from talking. I get irritated when I talk too much. And I’m an intense germaphobe. I’m paranoid about illness droplets.

Lately, I’ve just been… in motion. Going through the motions. Not in a bad way–in a good way, really. I feel occupied, and I’m doing something I enjoy, and I’m moving forwards. Nothing spectacular, nothing wild, but there is a part of me itching to go somewhere beautiful. Maybe hill-y, mountainous. I still have not picked up my camera since…2016. I think it’s been 3 years since I’ve carried around my DSLR. It’s just been a bad year for photos. I barely even take personal images, which is startling. In the short history of me, I’ve racked up at least 50,000 images in 10 years.

The other day, I spent 4.5 hours wandering through the mall with DS, which was fun and relaxing. We babbled on about silly things and found the black overalls she was searching for. As for me, I got a few clip-on earrings and a nice blue dress. I’ve been wearing casual-but-maybe-semi-professional dresses lately, because admittedly I hate pants. We were both wild and weird together. I also saw one of my students, but she didn’t see me. We had talked about alpacas and bunnies the day before.

I’m happy to hear that you’re not stressed or angry after hanging out with her, le beau said. Ah. That’s right. I used to spend time with friends and leave feeling exhausted, drained and angry. That was tiring.

May 29th, 2019 | Day 2

When I open the door, I’m flooded with a sense of warmth, home, familiarity, nostalgia. Reminded of childhood runs to the grocery supermarket, where they’d sell sweet brown pancakes filled with soft custard-like filling. I never knew what those were called; I never found them again. And the man who made and sold them, with his small stand, with his big grin–well, I think that one day he just wasn’t there selling them. Or maybe we just stopped going to that supermarket.

In the summer, my best friend took me to get ché, or Vietnamese desserts. When we’d first met, we launched right into conversation on all sorts of topics. She said she’d grown up with sweet avocados, so guacamole was odd to her. They had Vietnamese avocado smoothies instead. I was vaguely intrigued–I’d always had my avocado with salt, pepper, and a dash of lime. Our last summer, she took us to a local ché shop and I tried an avocado smoothie. It was delicious: a small mound of ice, two scoops of creamy avocado, a drizzle of condensed milk. (I think I’ll semi-make it tomorrow.)

Le beau and I dawdled around today, doing nothing in particular. Time just passed. He picked me up in the loaner truck, a wine red truck, smooth and sophisticated. The cool older brother who wore J. Crew, I said. Could you turn down that AC? It’s just so cold and powerful. What a spacious middle–let me just put my camera and takeout there. I might even go out and get it myself. “Oh, what’s the first thing you’d do to that truck?” Nothing. That’s how good it was.

Riverdale played on the TV while I watched videos of bobcat moms hissing at their kittens. “Get down from there!” the mom bobcat screeched. I turned up the volume and watched it a few more times.

May 30th, 2019 | Day 3

Flowing dresses, open rooms, and a cluster of inquisitive hipsters. Where should we put this table–how should we open the doors? One of the women is friendly. She smiles and leans in close when she talks to us. She reminds me of one of my students. Another is snippier, curtly tells us they have the room reserved at 5. We were already moving, my boyfriend later laughs.

We scooch our way to the other side. The barista, I realize with some dismay, is a co-worker with whom things later fell apart. Cordiality turned into contempt. It wasn’t deep, but it was aggravating at the time.

Later, we go to pick up his truck. On the way back, we head into a Corner Bakery, where I accidentally order 4 in the Choose Two option.

Right now, Fergie is crooning over the overhead speakers. The caesar salad, roasted tomato soup, and chicken pesto sandwich hit the spot. It makes me think of when I’d pop into restaurants post-class to get tomato soup and salad; I’d sit outside on the metal chairs and peer at the golfball birds.

I walked to a clothing then crossed to the street to GameStop. Warmed by the setting sun, I watched the cars pass as I jaywalked through the street. On the way out of the grocery store, I peered at two puppies sitting the car. “You can go closer,” the owner said from behind me. They were named after peanut butter jars. I smiled and waved her goodbye. Nowadays, I feel more comfortable talking to people.

June 1st, 2019 | Day 4

The pieces of the day are slowly falling together. I woke up. I rolled out of bed. I stared at craters during traffic. The sun coaxed me northwards, while the panic of rain imbued my dreams.

Blue wipes. Grease. Mint gum topples to the seat of my car, shit-shit-shit. A book on temp work, on McKinsey, on work. Gardettos and Chex Mix at Sam’s: don’t get ’em! Burgers at Five Guys. Video games at home. Hamster videos on Youtube. When life moves on a day-to-day basis, it falls into wordless tedium.

My cream pink nails are peeling. Right now, I’m surfing through images of disposable film on Flickr. I flip between the 50mm digital tab and the 35mm film tab. There’s no denying that I love the grainy old-school beauty of film–it’s just rarer and thus more precious, so I have to be thrifty about it.

It’s June 1st, which is an odd realization. June 1. We’re halfway into 2019, and it feels like we’ve just started. Time flies. I’ve done nothing particularly significant lately- I’m fine with the slower pace of life. I think it suits me better, because I’m easily overwhelmed.

We played Overcooked on PS4 today and I kept dropping the sliced tomatoes after falling into the cartoon lava. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Then I re-materialized as the carton chef.

June 2nd, 2019 | Day 5

It’s all gloom and doom outside. I woke up with a June-esque sense of meaninglessness. I wonder how much of life is running around in circles on a hamster wheel, cycling through the same ol’ feelings. Film. Stretch of roads. Blue skies. Meaninglessness. Summer always feels this way; I’ve learned not to ascribe too much significance to it. If this were all a track field, we’re simply pit-pattering our feet over the same gravel until it eventually runs down.

I had a dream where I was changing my WordPress layout. I forget what it looked like in the dream–there were boxes and read more’s, I think–but my current layout was ancient. I guess, in some ways, it is. It has been 3 years since I chose and changed it. Most people change after a year or so, probably.

It’s 10:03 AM, earlier than I normally write these journal entries. I just felt an itching to write. I made one of the most delicious chai lattes ever–it isn’t as sweet at the ones in Starbucks, but it’s still milky and dotted with spice. I calculated the number of chai lattes I could make from a $4 tea box–10 of them, or at $40 total (not that I’d spend that much on chai) So I’ve essentially saved myself $35 simply from making my own. I can also adjust the flavoring as I’d like. I always thought coffee shop drinks were rip-offs.

I ended up driving over 80 miles today.

Work first. We then walked around the boba square today, then headed home, grabbed Boston Market, and watched a new Netflix show.

Afterwards, I went outside and chatted with the neighborhood bunny. He used to live in the backyard. I’d visit him and coo frequently at him until he became accustomed to my presence. He’d do small flops when I saw him, small flops of happiness. The other bunnies run when they see humans, but he hopped up to me today, about three feet away. I almost flinched as he peered up at me, but then I relaxed. He skipped away to munch on more grass.

Lately, I’ve been revisiting old film photos. I’m not sure where, exactly, to put my film. The thought of having a film album, a physical one, makes me happy. I might throw it onto my Instagram, which is currently inundated in art. Speaking of film, I finally photographed the alpacas I’d pass by every week.

June 3rd, 2019 | Day 6

I worked, worked out, did laundry, went grocery shopping, and meal prepped for five meals.

Lately, I’ve been skirting past storms. We heard a crack of rolling thunder. “What was that? Thunder?” I said that maybe it was a dumpster truck. I later realized it’d rained heavily while I was indoors.

June 4th 2019 | Day 7

My new camera lens came in the mail!! God, I’m so excited to use them. I’m itching to go places, see things! Anywhere, anywhere!

