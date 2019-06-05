June 5th | Day 7

I’m perpetually looking for a place to dump my photos. There were the many photo blogs on tumblr, then the many accounts on Flickr, then on DeviantArt, then on Instagram. I went back to Flickr–not 100% sure why, but I’ve been on there looking at group lens images. FB is too small; IG confuses me. Flickr is a new temporary space! A photo dump! So there’s that.

Also, I have a new camera lens! It’s an ultra wide lens. It’s been a while since I’ve gotten back into photography, but I’m hoping to spark a bit of inspiration and love for it again.

Went through my email and cleaned out my drive. It’s an email from almost ten years ago–I felt a bit of surprise and cringe as I scrolled through it all. Essays, presentations, photos, links…god, there was so much. It was all so much work. So much stuff to know. Speeches. Study guides. Massive psychology studies and data sets and papers. History details. In the end, I’m not sure how much I really retained or really had to understand….I wonder: are any of us any better for knowing too much?

Seeing old photos from 2014 made me feel strange. I used to email myself pictures to access them on my laptop; I didn’t realize what a treasure trove of memories they’d hold. I’d forged my close relationships with my best friend and boyfriend at that time, spending hours on the phone, on chat, just together. We’d become close at that time, during that patch of vulnerability. It’s been five years. Everybody else seems to be on the other side of a social Saran Wrap, where we see each other clearly, quietly knowing there’s just something there in between. And no matter how close we get, we’ll never be close.

My students are friends with each other. Their parents are friends with each other. This shouldn’t surprise me, but it sometimes does. And it makes me feel oddly warmer towards them, like we share a mutual in common, which we do, though not really. I laughed and said oh, I worry–what do they say about me? Nothing bad, my student said. I straddle the line between semi-friend-who-occasionally-asks-about-your-hobbies and person-who-explains-things. I’m not sure how it comes across.

