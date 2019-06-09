June 9th 2019 | Day 12

It’s Sunday. I enjoyed this past weekend. It was my first weekend off in months.

I’ve been eating out a lot lately. I ate Korean today, Mexican last night, Japanese yesterday, Domino’s the day before…no bueno. So I did a big meal prep today with garlic ginger chicken, chicken fried rice, and lasagna. I also have salad material available. Let’s see if I can go this week without eating out at all. While I enjoy the switch in taste palate, I just don’t like eating out that much. It’s expensive, and the food might taste good, but you never know if there’s bacteria or a hair. As an avid germaphobe, these are the thoughts running through my mind.

Earlier today, I met up with M and we got Korean. I wasn’t feeling the best initially, but the beef soup made me feel better. Afterwards, we went grocery shopping. I haven’t seen her in months…I don’t remember the last time I saw her, actually. It was a mellow hangout. The rain began to plunk down on us as we rushed out the store. The droplets were fat and angry and flew horizontally. On the drive to my car, we passed by multiple tree carcasses on the road.

Meal prep, car fixing, tire photoshoot, tea and phone scrolling. I still want to get drinks. Preferably a painkiller drink, with pineapple juice and rum.

