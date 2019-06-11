June 11th, 2019

On the Stairmaster, I play Aggrestuko. It’s a Netflix cartoon featuring a cute cartoon cat who does accounting, hates her boss, and does rage screamo with her purse karaoke mic. She’s stuck in corporate fudge, unable to leave and unhappy with life.

It helps pass the time. At first, I’d pant and heave at 5 minutes of stair climbing. Now, I peer up and 20 minutes have passed. I’ve been working lightly on arms as well. My legs are already pretty strong–my core is so-so–my arms have always been weak. But when I started working on my upper body, I noticed myself becoming visibly muscly, so I stopped.

One of my new co-workers “trained” with me today. Sat in, basically. She’s a special education teacher. She would also offer lots of praise here and there. She seemed nice. I’m the youngest of all my co-workers.

I drove around this afternoon. I need an effective mosquito zapper before I venture out to clean any junk outside. The mosquitos are relentless. First, I have them zapped; then, I’ll clean out anything that can hold standing water. I’ll toss out everything that isn’t needed. And I’ll buy a new vacuum cleaner. Cleaning is satisfying to me. I didn’t realize how much of my mood was tied to my surroundings. I feel agitated when there’s clutter or trash, calm where there’s space.

Tomorrow is…Tuesday. I think I like these journal entries, but I’m not entirely sure. I notice myself forgetting the day, letting them pass. Maybe I’ll list out three good things about every day. But maybe not. My brain is tired.

Oh! So I made a new Flickr several days ago, and my photo made it onto their Explore page? Like, an editor decided to pick it and plunk it onto their public, curated feed? It was the most unexciting image of pavement, but I suppose it struck a chord with somebody. I’d also been featured on WordPress Explore once, having written a post about writing. I always said I’d never write about writing. And then I did, and it spiraled outwards.

I want buttery pasta.

