June 12th, 2019

The day crept along. Eating out several days ago resulted in food poisoning. In the end, it worked out with my scheduling…

I vaccinate between being utterly bored and overwhelmed. I was overwhelmed last week; today, I was bored. And the books I got are also so very boring.

But I did get some gouache paints, did some paintings, peered at books, practiced penmanship, and nibbled on food.

Hard to believe that my master’s program starts so soon. Psychology was ranked the top science job! Allllright. I’m only nervous about transportation. School itself–I’ll be fine with that.

Le beau asked if I missed undergraduate school. Ah! the sparkling Ivy League dream school, which turned out to be briefer…and rainier. I ended up being there for a mere 3.5 years. In retrospect, I miss parts of it–the professors, classes, friends, and movement. I don’t miss parts of it–the city din (I then realized how sensitive I am to noise) and…the cold. Oh, and eating out most days. And being away from the people I love.

Speaking of which, why is love never factored into modern ideas of success? It’s the funniest thing. Young people have their pants all pulled up to yay (?) high, marching towards success. Fame. Money. Skinniness. And Instagram likes. But then we die, and those things mean very little. After all, how far past life can we bring our money and likes? Despite the importance of love–familial, platonic, romantic– in survival and existence, it’s given very little credit. The singers do it, movies do it. But do we collectively chase love the way we do fame?

See, that’d be an interesting psychology experiment.

Advertisements