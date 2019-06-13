June 13th, 2019

I’m remembering my trips to Austin and California…

But at the moment, I’m lying inert.

It’s beautiful outside. I sat by six bunnies grazing on grass. They were terrified at the sound of a specific bird. They darted into the bushes, lied with the eyes flat against their ears, hid under trees…

The squirrels, of course, didn’t give a damn. I was just happy to have been around so many bunnies today. Apparently they establish a pecking order, where one bunny is the dominant queen who demands grooming. If the owner doesn’t groom, the queen bunny rebels.

If you can’t tell, I really want a bunny.

These posts are neither dreamy nor glittery. I feel neither dreamy nor glittery. This is life as life is, as life as life can be.

It’s lovely outside, and my heart swelled around those rabbits.

And right now, I’m learning the basics of programming in Python.

You know, when I travel, I never want to write about my travels. Not recently, at least. I only ever want to experience things in real time, in the flesh. But then I revisit trips. I’ll do that soon.

Advertisements