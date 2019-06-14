June 14th, 2019

Fellow bloggers & readers–apologies if I haven’t gotten back to any comments or notes. I haven’t been scrolling through WordPress as much as I’d like–just hopping on every midnight to churn out a journal entry.

I used toner today for the first time in years. People apparently rave about witch hazel, which I’d see in my mother’s medicine cabinet while I was growing up. At the last minute, I grabbed a small $4 bottle from the shelf. Let’s see if it really works skin magic…

Speaking of skin, I was intensely peeved to see that a bottle of skin-related antibiotics were prescribed–against my explicit decision. This is why superbugs exist, doctors! Because you overprescribe and overmedicate and toss out antibiotics like they’re candy. Well, it ain’t Halloween! Unless I have a crippling infection, that’ll be a no antibiotics for me, dawg. Are doctors heavily incentivized to dole out drugs?

On another note, last night, we ate out at Olive Garden. The soup was delicious; I filled myself up on breadsticks preemptively. I listened to her stories with glee. The night before, we were working, working, working until 8–then, we held our birthday celebration at a Chinese restaurant. Mm!

And today we circled around my future graduate school and wandered around campus. It was eye opening and rather helpful.

