30 Days of Journaling {Week 2}

June 5th | Day 7

I’m perpetually looking for a place to dump my photos. There were the many photo blogs on tumblr, then the many accounts on Flickr, then on DeviantArt, then on Instagram. I went back to Flickr–not 100% sure why, but I’ve been on there looking at group lens images. FB is too small; IG confuses me. Flickr is a new temporary space! A photo dump! So there’s that.

Also, I have a new camera lens! It’s an ultra wide lens. It’s been a while since I’ve gotten back into photography, but I’m hoping to spark a bit of inspiration and love for it again.

Went through my email and cleaned out my drive. It’s an email from almost ten years ago–I felt a bit of surprise and cringe as I scrolled through it all. Essays, presentations, photos, links…god, there was so much. It was all so much work. So much stuff to know. Speeches. Study guides. Massive psychology studies and data sets and papers. History details. In the end, I’m not sure how much I really retained or really had to understand….I wonder: are any of us any better for knowing too much?

Seeing old photos from 2014 made me feel strange. I used to email myself pictures to access them on my laptop; I didn’t realize what a treasure trove of memories they’d hold. I’d forged my close relationships with my best friend and boyfriend at that time, spending hours on the phone, on chat, just together. We’d become close at that time, during that patch of vulnerability. It’s been five years. Everybody else seems to be on the other side of a social Saran Wrap, where we see each other clearly, quietly knowing there’s just something there in between. And no matter how close we get, we’ll never be close.

My students are friends with each other. Their parents are friends with each other. This shouldn’t surprise me, but it sometimes does. And it makes me feel oddly warmer towards them, like we share a mutual in common, which we do, though not really. I laughed and said oh, I worry–what do they say about me? Nothing bad, my student said. I straddle the line between semi-friend-who-occasionally-asks-about-your-hobbies and person-who-explains-things. I’m not sure how it comes across.

June 5th, 2019 | Day 8

Right now, I’m jamming out to songs of the 1900’s and 2000’s, vaguely alarmed, but not entirely, that every song is familiar. I know the lyrics to them all without second thought, like muscle memory. Each song carries a tune I once crooned at some ripe age of whatever. As of now, I’m whisper-screaming to My Chemical Romance’s Teenagers, which I’d belt in the hallways with my wonderfully emo friends.

Singing to these songs makes me realize how happy and musical of a childhood I’d had. I’d spend hours listening to music, singing with friends, turning on the radio, curating online playlists. I remember the fury of being disconnected from the Internet at 10: how would I listen to music?! Ah–the addiction, the withdrawal. As I roam through this playlist, I see that each song’s burned to some memory, some fragment of youth.

Me and You. Summertime calls to friends, whose numbers I’d find in the school phonebook. We used to talk endlessly about our crushes, cracking jokes about hair and obsessions. Bye Bye Bye. We used to have small music chips to plug in small square music players–this was during the age of Walkmans. I was four, and carried it around with me everywhere, black plastic earbuds jammed into my ear. Bleeding Love. When love really did, I realized, cause a form of metaphysical bleeding.

June 6th, 2019 | Day 9

My students are adorable.

I’ve developed a slightly obsessive photo-fixation, where I’m going through hundreds of photos to upload onto Flickr. I’ve decided to dump several hundred of my most ‘photography’-esque images on Flickr. I might also add them onto here, but it’d have to be formatted differently.

Facetimed with my best friend last night, right as I turned on Wedding Dress. We chatted and cackled for about an hour or two, until I had to head home.

I’m looking forward to this weekend, a weekend of rest. I’m dying to get drinks during all-day happy hour this Sunday.

June 7th, 2019 | Day 10

It’s 11:43 PM. Today was a relatively long day, but relaxing. I spent most of the day splurging on relaxation–I read, painted, edited photos, and ordered a pizza at Pizza Hut, only to realize that I was driving to Domino’s and meant to order from them. So I ended up waiting twenty minutes for another medium order. Once it was ready, I devoured half the pizza, all four slices, in about fifteen minutes.

Later in the evening, we went to a late-night car shop. It was near South, and I felt a bit antsy. The car shop faced the coin laudromat. It took about two hours total. Near the end, I hopped out to wander around.

For most of the day, I felt like a giant grease-ball. My face is prone to shine, to put lightly, and it was as if I could feel each millimeter layer of grease spread over my pores. I’m not exaggerating–my friends and family have all cracked various cooking jokes about the state of my skin. Fry an egg, cook a pizza, make french fries…I’ve heard it all. I’m sure you’re very interested in knowing this information.

Well, needless to say, I was unable to find my 12 pack of oil wipes this evening, much to my light dismay. I must have accidentally thrown out all 12 packets earlier this week because, yes, I ordered 12. Oh, well.

June 8th, 2019 | Day 11

Well, today was certainly a long one. I don’t really feel like listing it all out, since there’d be so much. When I look back, it feels as though it spanned two days instead of one…I did bring my camera around today, so I grabbed some shots with that. I’ll post them later. The ones in black and white are oddly beautiful, the values, instead of color, conveying beauty.

This evening, I watched an episode of Black Mirror. Season 5 rolled out. Bandersnatch was okay–the format was much more interesting than the episode itself. The last one I watched, the one with Miley Cyrus, was interesting but disappointing. It didn’t explore anything particularly deeply and ended on a irreverent note. It was worse than a Season 1 episode, which were thought-provoking. The best episodes, which make Black Mirror Black Mirror, leave watchers with a tingle down their spine. These ones didn’t.

I remember watching Black Mirror with my roommates. We’d all crawled onto the couch under a big blanket, watching White Christmas and baking cookies. God, that was fun. And so long ago…3 years ago.

June 9th 2019 | Day 12

It’s Sunday. I enjoyed this past weekend. It was my first weekend off in months.

I’ve been eating out a lot lately. I ate Korean today, Mexican last night, Japanese yesterday, Domino’s the day before…no bueno. So I did a big meal prep today with garlic ginger chicken, chicken fried rice, and lasagna. I also have salad material available. Let’s see if I can go this week without eating out at all. While I enjoy the switch in taste palate, I just don’t like eating out that much. It’s expensive, and the food might taste good, but you never know if there’s bacteria or a hair. As an avid germaphobe, these are the thoughts running through my mind.

Earlier today, I met up with M and we got Korean. I wasn’t feeling the best initially, but the beef soup made me feel better. Afterwards, we went grocery shopping. I haven’t seen her in months…I don’t remember the last time I saw her, actually. It was a mellow hangout. The rain began to plunk down on us as we rushed out the store. The droplets were fat and angry and flew horizontally. On the drive to my car, we passed by multiple tree carcasses on the road.

Meal prep, car fixing, tire photoshoot, tea and phone scrolling. I still want to get drinks. Preferably a painkiller drink, with pineapple juice and rum.

June 11th, 2019 | Day 13

On the Stairmaster, I play Aggrestuko. It’s a Netflix cartoon featuring a cute cartoon cat who does accounting, hates her boss, and does rage screamo with her purse karaoke mic. She’s stuck in corporate fudge, unable to leave and unhappy with life.

It helps pass the time. At first, I’d pant and heave at 5 minutes of stair climbing. Now, I peer up and 20 minutes have passed. I’ve been working lightly on arms as well. My legs are already pretty strong–my core is so-so–my arms have always been weak. But when I started working on my upper body, I noticed myself becoming visibly muscly, so I stopped.

One of my new co-workers “trained” with me today. Sat in, basically. She’s a special education teacher. She would also offer lots of praise here and there. She seemed nice. I’m the youngest of all my co-workers.

I drove around this afternoon. I need an effective mosquito zapper before I venture out to clean any junk outside. The mosquitos are relentless. First, I have them zapped; then, I’ll clean out anything that can hold standing water. I’ll toss out everything that isn’t needed. And I’ll buy a new vacuum cleaner. Cleaning is satisfying to me. I didn’t realize how much of my mood was tied to my surroundings. I feel agitated when there’s clutter or trash, calm where there’s space.

Tomorrow is…Tuesday. I think I like these journal entries, but I’m not entirely sure. I notice myself forgetting the day, letting them pass. Maybe I’ll list out three good things about every day. But maybe not. My brain is tired.

Oh! So I made a new Flickr several days ago, and my photo made it onto their Explore page? Like, an editor decided to pick it and plunk it onto their public, curated feed? It was the most unexciting image of pavement, but I suppose it struck a chord with somebody. I’d also been featured on WordPress Explore once, having written a post about writing. I always said I’d never write about writing. And then I did, and it spiraled outwards.

I want buttery pasta.

June 12th, 2019 | Day 14th

The day crept along. Eating out several days ago resulted in food poisoning. In the end, it worked out with my scheduling…

I vaccinate between being utterly bored and overwhelmed. I was overwhelmed last week; today, I was bored. And the books I got are also so very boring.

But I did get some gouache paints, did some paintings, peered at books, practiced penmanship, and nibbled on food.

Hard to believe that my master’s program starts so soon. Psychology was ranked the top science job! Allllright. I’m only nervous about transportation. School itself–I’ll be fine with that.

Le beau asked if I missed undergraduate school. Ah! the sparkling Ivy League dream school, which turned out to be briefer…and rainier. I ended up being there for a mere 3.5 years. In retrospect, I miss parts of it–the professors, classes, friends, and movement. I don’t miss parts of it–the city din (I then realized how sensitive I am to noise) and…the cold. Oh, and eating out most days. And being away from the people I love.

Speaking of which, why is love never factored into modern ideas of success? It’s the funniest thing. Young people have their pants all pulled up to yay (?) high, marching towards success. Fame. Money. Skinniness. And Instagram likes. But then we die, and those things mean very little. After all, how far past life can we bring our money and likes? Despite the importance of love–familial, platonic, romantic– in survival and existence, it’s given very little credit. The singers do it, movies do it. But do we collectively chase love the way we do fame?

See, that’d be an interesting psychology experiment.

