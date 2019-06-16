30 Days of Journaling {Week 3}

June 13th, 2019 | Day 15

It’s beautiful outside. I sat by six bunnies grazing on grass. They were terrified at the sound of a specific bird. They darted into the bushes, lied with the eyes flat against their ears, hid under trees…

The squirrels, of course, didn’t give a damn. I was just happy to have been around so many bunnies today. Apparently they establish a pecking order, where one bunny is the dominant queen who demands grooming. If the owner doesn’t groom, the queen bunny rebels.

If you can’t tell, I really want a bunny.

These posts are neither dreamy nor glittery. I feel neither dreamy nor glittery. This is life as life is, as life as life can be.

It’s lovely outside, and my heart swelled around those rabbits.

And right now, I’m learning the basics of programming in Python.

You know, when I travel, I never want to write about my travels. Not recently, at least. I only ever want to experience things in real time, in the flesh. But then I revisit trips. I’ll do that soon.

June 14th, 2019 | Day 16

Fellow bloggers & readers–apologies if I haven’t gotten back to any comments or notes. I haven’t been scrolling through WordPress as much as I’d like–just hopping on every midnight to churn out a journal entry.

I used toner today for the first time in years. People apparently rave about witch hazel, which I’d see in my mother’s medicine cabinet while I was growing up. At the last minute, I grabbed a small $4 bottle from the shelf. Let’s see if it really works skin magic…

Speaking of skin, I was intensely peeved to see that a bottle of skin-related antibiotics were prescribed–against my explicit decision. This is why superbugs exist, doctors! Because you overprescribe and overmedicate and toss out antibiotics like they’re candy. Well, it ain’t Halloween! Unless I have a crippling infection, that’ll be a no antibiotics for me, dawg. Are doctors heavily incentivized to dole out drugs?

On another note, last night, we ate out at Olive Garden. The soup was delicious; I filled myself up on breadsticks preemptively. I listened to her stories with glee. The night before, we were working, working, working until 8–then, we held our birthday celebration at a Chinese restaurant. Mm!

And today we circled around my future graduate school and wandered around campus. It was eye opening and rather helpful.

June 16th, 2019

Last night, I only remembered to write a journal entry as I was dozing off to sleep.

To all the dads out there: happy Father’s Day!

The cool muggy weather is refreshing, but I’m wary of rain weather.

Yesterday was unremarkable. I helped screw in some screws, and that was my contribution of the day. I tried an old limerita and it was okay, bordering on awful.

Today is Sunday, meal prep day. I made cold sesame noodles and Korean chicken for the week. So far, I’ve managed to mostly eat in all days of the week, save for the Tues and We’d celebrations/get together. I’ll continue to eat in until a special event, a special dinner. I’d really like to avoid restaurant-going for as long as possible….

Work tomorrow. Looking forward to it–I mean that.

