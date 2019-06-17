June 17th, 2019

June 17th. Oh. How these summer days echo of summer 2015. There was a distinct emotion surrounding that summer: bleary days dragging on with the clarity of timelessness. And in the worst way, too…

It’s very faint. Still reminiscent, though. I don’t feel like divulging any deeper.

This afternoon was weirdly exhausting. I just felt tired. And then I was on the couch, plain tired, for an hour or two. Then I brightened up for dinner. I didn’t eat anything, just the coconut pandan, a creamy cold filipino dessert.

Curled up this evening under a blue plaid blanket. Then a soft grey one.

Quiet stillness. Ziip. Zip. Zap. Every few seconds. It’s the new Flowtron mosquito zapper I installed yesterday. I quickly took it down before the rain, then re-installed this morning in a slight rage. It flashed on, zapped suddenly in the sun. It’d been relatively quiet until I returned home at night.

Mosquito and moth carcasses line the lamp. To be honest, I feel a bit guilty–I didn’t mean to hurt the other insects…but the mosquitos can go.

