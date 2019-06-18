June 18th, 2019

Today we sat under the flickering light as the sun set and chatted about things, life, family. He said don’t try and teach me Science! Or Chemistry! in the parking lot and I launched into a small lesson I once gave to a student.

“So if something’s, like, hot, are the molecules moving around it inside fast or slow?”

“Um, I don’t know.”

“Imagine a room filled with sweaty little men that are running around really fast. The room is like the container, and the men are like the molecules. So when the room, or container, is hot, the molecule men are running around fast.”

I also enjoy drawing comparisons between Stewie and geometric foci. The tiny lesson begins with, “do you know Family Guy? Stewie? The football head? Well, yeah. Stewie’s head is shaped like an ellipse. And the foci are where his eyes are because he focuses with them.”

Somehow, I’ve driven 120+ miles the past two days.

I realize that I enjoy driving–hence the 120 miles–but not traffic. I’ll do lots of things to avoid rush hour traffic. People are different during rush hour: ragey, speedy, impatient. Oh, how I love watching people weave during rush hour in absolute futility. The quiet afternoon amusement of watching them trail behind you on the right…after weaving for 30 min.

Also, I heard the female chorus in G-Eazy’s chorus today, but sung by…Giniwine. Holy hell, I love old R&B. 90’s R&B, but mostly 00’s R&B, because I grew up to these songs on the radio.

Speaking of which, I found myself parked in the car a few days ago and singing to J. Holiday’s Suffocate. You don’t know heartbreak until you’re a mini humming J. Holiday painting cracked hearts on your bookshelf with cheap red paints.

