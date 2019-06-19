June19th, 2019

lu

Heavy lids and whirring fans.

I don’t feel like blogging about anything controversial. Like religion. Politics. Sometimes people in politics forget that others are mired in religion. And those mired in religion mistakenly overreach slippery big hands into politics. All this silly hypocrisy to top it off.

Solipsism is safer, to be sure.

Summer has a tendency to melt days. The mugginess was extraordinary today. The heat clung in the air, pink with potential of tornado kisses. What is this, a Steinbeck novel?

