A Year of Digital Painting

Spent last Nov/December holed up into digital art, the one thing I derived a sense of stability from. With protests going on outside my room–constantly, it seemed–and wishy-washy people fluttering around and tests looming ahead, art was an escape.
So I drew. A lot. Mostly on the computer using Wacom tablets–the library had them. They had the Cintiq, a massive screen you can draw on, and smaller Wacom bamboo tablets. I’d spend hours a day drawing on Photoshop, learning from artists on Youtube, hunting out inspiration on DeviantArt.
Blink. These are screenshots from an animation I worked on in February. I didn’t realize, until attempting animation, how much of it I took for granted–how tedious the process really was, how every 1/20 or 1/80 of a second had to be drawn by-hand. And only then could you piece together the slightest movement. (Though there are animation programs now, which speeds up the process)
Ruby. I used this piece to practice digital shading. Creating depth/values on Photoshop is a quicker process than it is with oils and acrylics. With paint, you have to mix and dilute until you have the right shade and consistency; on Photoshop, it offers the entire color spectrum with all its variations. I was initially was frustrated with this piece until I threw in highlights–on the nose, lips and cheek–which added a lot more depth to the piece, and subsequent realism.
When it comes to shading, I’ll usually start out with a base color, add in shadows, then tentative highlights. I’ll go on to darken the shadows, do a bit of blending, and then add a final layer of the brightest (sometimes completely white) highlights. These are the little white dabs on her upper lip and nose bridge.
This was my first digital sketch, done hurriedly over a one hour lunch break.
A few days later, I decided to expand on the eye, to practice faces and portraits (my favorite! as you can probably tell), so I sketched her, who I never named–my first digital portrait.
Nice…I liked seeing your digital art journey. I really enjoy it too. I’m learning a lot expanding my creativity via digital in color, painting, ink, sketching etc. Keep it up.
thank you! and likewise, e.l! i’m really loving the creative expressiveness in your recent works 🙂
Thank you.
Wow, these are really good. Beautiful work!
hi joseph–thank you so much! 🙂
I own a bamboo create tablet and I used to use it all the time but I haven’t used it in years. These are absolutely beautiful by the way ! You should be really proud , facial features are generally hard to do for most people. You’ve done excellent with them, bravo! 😊😍
tablets are so fun and convenient to use 🙂 though admittedly it’s been a while since i’ve used mine, too! and thank you so much for your kind words ^.^ what kind of pieces did you usually draw? i.e faces, landscapes, abstract art?
You’re welcome hon! Well actually I went to school for fashion design so it was clothing by itself but also on croquis and accessories mainly . I’ve done abstract art and other things as well.
oh hey, that’s so cool! so did you come up with design sketches on paper and then make them?
Thank you. Sometimes I did but other times I just created them right there in photoshop or in illustrator with my bamboo create tablet.
I love your work! Such talent ☺
I love your blog, it gives me some sort of comfort and fuels me to be creative.
thank you so much kaliova c: that’s really kind of you to say! ^.^
I love what you create, be it with colours or words. You are a truly amazing artist and even though it seems improbable I do hope our paths will cross someday; I’d love to get to know you personally 🙂
So talented!! Not sure how to word this but do you sketch with an image as reference or do you sketch like freely..??
ahh thank you shahirah! ^.^ yes, i use reference photos! i admire those who sketch freely without them <3_<3 (i had a friend who could draw squirrels from memory, lol.) but yes, i'll use ref photos–sometimes friends, sometimes my own, sometimes from the internet, etc. 🙂
I would love to get into digital art! Some of my drawings I would love to turn into digital but i have no technology! Could you look at my work and give me some.tips? Thank you so much for your beautiful graphics!!!!
ooh! i really like your work, the strong colors & brushstrokes 🙂 my favorite is the portrait of the girl with flowers in her hair! ’tis lovely. i think your style works really well w/ traditional! i think there are different brushes on ipad that can imitate broad strokes.
Thank you so Much! It feels good to know I am doing well! I’ll let you know when I find good graphics. 🙂 keep art-ing!
OH MY GOD. W O W!!! You are so talented!!!!!
amielle!!! 😀 thank you so so much!!
I love your style! Art is an amazing escape, isn’t it?
Love this so much! i wish i could do digital art like that!
hey thanks so much! omg your work is so so so so beautiful, i wish i could paint like you! where do you get your inspiration from??
aw haha thank you..! i get my inspiration from things i see or i see pictures on the internet and try to change it all up. sometimes i use reference from 5 pictures or more.
