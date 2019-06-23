June 23rd, 2019

I left the mall with two sweaters, each for $4, from H&M. It isn’t fall, but sweaters are my favorite, and they were just so heavily discounted.

I know my boyfriend likes my clothes when he asks to have them or, better yet, tries to take them.

-glimpses over at me-

“I like that shirt.”

-looks again-

“I want it.”

A few days later…

“Guess which shirt I’m wearing?”

“Mine?”

“No. It’s mine now.”

It’s thundering outside.

For dinner, I made spaghetti because I was craving tomatoes. The toast was heavenly. I accidentally burned two because 425 wasn’t heating them up quickly enough.

