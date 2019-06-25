30 Days of Journaling {Week 3}

June 13th, 2019 | Day 15

It’s beautiful outside. I sat by six bunnies grazing on grass. They were terrified at the sound of a specific bird. They darted into the bushes, lied with the eyes flat against their ears, hid under trees…

The squirrels, of course, didn’t give a damn. I was just happy to have been around so many bunnies today. Apparently they establish a pecking order, where one bunny is the dominant queen who demands grooming. If the owner doesn’t groom, the queen bunny rebels.

If you can’t tell, I really want a bunny.

It’s lovely outside, and my heart swelled around those rabbits.

And right now, I’m learning the basics of programming in Python.

These posts are neither dreamy nor glittery. I feel neither dreamy nor glittery. This is life as life is, as life as life can be.

June 14th, 2019 | Day 16

Fellow bloggers & readers–apologies if I haven’t gotten back to any comments or notes. I haven’t been scrolling through WordPress as much as I’d like–just hopping on every midnight to churn out a journal entry.

I used toner today for the first time in years. People apparently rave about witch hazel, which I’d see in my mother’s medicine cabinet while I was growing up. At the last minute, I grabbed a small $4 bottle from the shelf. Let’s see if it really works skin magic…

Speaking of skin, I was intensely peeved to see that a bottle of skin-related antibiotics were prescribed–against my explicit decision. This is why superbugs exist, doctors! Because you overprescribe and overmedicate and toss out antibiotics like they’re candy. Well, it ain’t Halloween! Unless I have a crippling infection, that’ll be a no antibiotics for me, dawg. Are doctors heavily incentivized to dole out drugs?

On another note, last night, we ate out at Olive Garden. The soup was delicious; I filled myself up on breadsticks preemptively. I listened to her stories with glee. The night before, we were working, working, working until 8–then, we held our birthday celebration at a Chinese restaurant. Mm!

And today we circled around my future graduate school and wandered around campus. It was eye opening and rather helpful.

June 16th, 2019 | Day 18

Last night, I only remembered to write a journal entry as I was dozing off to sleep.

To all the dads out there: happy Father’s Day!

The cool muggy weather is refreshing, but I’m wary of rain weather.

Yesterday was unremarkable. I helped screw in some screws, and that was my contribution of the day. I tried an old limerita and it was okay, bordering on awful.

Today is Sunday, meal prep day. I made cold sesame noodles and Korean chicken for the week.

Work tomorrow. Looking forward to it–I mean that.

June 17th, 2019 | Day 19

Oh. How these summer days echo of summer 2015. There was a distinct emotion surrounding that summer: bleary days dragging on with the clarity of timelessness. And in the worst way, too…

It’s very faint. Still reminiscent, though. I don’t feel like divulging any deeper.

This afternoon was weirdly exhausting. I just felt tired. And then I was on the couch, plain tired, for an hour or two. Then I brightened up for dinner. I didn’t eat anything, just the coconut pandan, a creamy cold filipino dessert.

Curled up this evening under a blue plaid blanket. Then a soft grey one.

Quiet stillness. Ziip. Zip. Zap. Every few seconds. It’s the new Flowtron mosquito zapper I installed yesterday. I quickly took it down before the rain, then re-installed this morning in a slight rage. It flashed on, zapped suddenly in the sun. It’d been relatively quiet until I returned home at night.

Mosquito and moth carcasses line the lamp. To be honest, I feel a bit guilty–I didn’t mean to hurt the other insects…but the mosquitos can go.

June 18th, 2019 | Day 20

Today we sat under the flickering light as the sun set and chatted about things, life, family. He said don’t try and teach me Science! Or Chemistry! in the parking lot and I launched into a small lesson I once gave to a student.

“So if something’s, like, hot, are the molecules moving around it inside fast or slow?”

“Um, I don’t know.”

“Imagine a room filled with sweaty little men that are running around really fast. The room is like the container, and the men are like the molecules. So when the room, or container, is hot, the molecule men are running around fast.”

I also enjoy drawing comparisons between Stewie and geometric foci. The tiny lesson begins with, “do you know Family Guy? Stewie? The football head? Well, yeah. Stewie’s head is shaped like an ellipse. And the foci are where his eyes are because he focuses with them.”

Somehow, I’ve driven 120+ miles the past two days.

I realize that I enjoy driving–hence the 120 miles–but not traffic. I’ll do lots of things to avoid rush hour traffic. People are different during rush hour: ragey, speedy, impatient. Oh, how I love watching people weave during rush hour in absolute futility. The quiet afternoon amusement of watching them trail behind you on the right…after weaving for 30 min.

Also, I heard the female chorus in G-Eazy’s chorus today, but sung by…Giniwine. I love old R&B. 90’s R&B, but mostly 00’s R&B, because I grew up to these songs on the radio.

June 19th, 2019 | Day 21

Heavy lids and whirring fans.

I don’t feel like blogging about anything controversial. Like religion. Politics.

Sometimes people in politics forget that others are mired in religion. And those mired in religion mistakenly overreach slippery big hands into politics. All this silly hypocrisy to top it off.

Solipsism is safer, to be sure.

Summer has a tendency to melt the days. The mugginess was extraordinary today. The heat clung in the air, pink with potential of tornado kisses. What is this, a Steinbeck novel?

June 20th, 2019 | Day 22

“三十年河東，三十年河西”

For when the prejudiced pigeonhole of politics becomes mind numbing.

June 21st, 2019 | Day 23

At today’s meetup–and I’m starting to love meetups–I met a handful of new people, including two Chinese people! They asked if I was from Taiwan, that my Chinese was good, and it honestly made my day. My Chinese is relatively flatter–my tongue doesn’t roll, and my tones don’t lilt as much. Apparently, this is how people from Taiwan speak. Looking back, I was surrounded by Taiwanese people when I was younger, so maybe that’s why… Regardless, it’s always immensely flattering whenever people say I speak well :,)

Aside from that, it was just so fun meeting and talking with people. We chatted about random things, from melee smash (super smash bros, competitive) to drawing styles to food and projects and god knows what. A few hours flew by. We had our sketchbooks out, but only a few of us were drawing. I mindlessly painted a few things here and there, but nothing much. We tried on the gender swap Snapchat filter, and my alter man ego was attractive. The table chuckled. “You’re a hot guy!” Beard, stubble and everything. Looked like a star. Alas, for I was born female.

Over the past year, I’ve gotten more used to talking to people I don’t know too well, largely because I do it for work (though it’s much easier to take on a teaching role, where it’s like presentation and interaction). I used to not be much of a group person either, since my group of friends had once been cliquey and catty. But I’m slowly shedding those views of groups being bad or rudely exclusive.

