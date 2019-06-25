June 25th 2019 | Day 26

Work. Wandering. A warm and sunny day.

Later in the evening, I went to the gym. 45 minutes of cardio.

I’ve been working on digitizing my sketchbook, photographing artworks from my many sketchbooks.

I’ll probably feature them here in some way. Maybe I’ll roll them out randomly, individually–maybe I’ll give them space as their own sketchbooks.

I’m surprised to have kept up this 30 days of journaling for the past 26 days.

One thought on “June 25th 2019 | Day 26

  1. MelRose June 26, 2019 / 12:39 am

    I’m looking forward to seeing more of your art. I really liked what I saw in your other post a few days ago.

