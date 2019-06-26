30 Days of Journaling {Week 4}

June 22nd, 2019 | Day 24

Well. The dragon hit the nail on the stewing head, but maybe a bit too hard. Was that it? I think so….

Tomorrow will be Sunday. It’s almost July. That’s time for you.

In the meantime, I’ll find ways to look forward, as opposed to inwards.

June 23rd, 2019 | Day 25

I left the mall with two sweaters, each for $4, from H&M. It isn’t fall, but sweaters are my favorite, and they were just so heavily discounted.

I know my boyfriend likes my clothes when he asks to have them or, better yet, tries to take them.

-glimpses over at me-

“I like that shirt.”

-looks again-

“I want it.”

A few days later…

“Guess which shirt I’m wearing?”

“Mine?”

“No. It’s mine now.”

It’s thundering outside.

For dinner, I made spaghetti because I was craving tomatoes. The toast was heavenly. I accidentally burned two because 425 wasn’t heating them up quickly enough.

June 24th, 2019 | Day 25

The air was cool today, cool enough for biking, walking, and wandering down the artsy district during rush hour. We munched through grilled cheese sandwiches, sipped past fruity guava-watermelon cocktails, savored buttermilk pie and ice cream, then stumbled upon an open live music bar, where three guys improvised old school jazz. Piano, drums, bass. I felt simultaneously young and old and nothing in between. It was as if we’d stepped foot into some image of the 20’s, and I was a grandmother reminiscing the simplicity of youth. Sometimes I feel nostalgia for things I’ve never experienced.

Earlier today, a boy walked up to me. Are you so and so? he asked. Yes, I said, laughed and narrowed my eyes. How’d you know? Oh, we were in a club together five years ago. Ah, right, I chuckled. Do you remember my name? I laughed–I’m sorry, I don’t. I’m so and so, he said. Then yes, I do remember you! You look a bit different now. Your hair, maybe? I said. Ah. He showed me his ID. Yes, your hair is different, I decided. How is your art? He asked. My art? Oh, haha, how did you know? I follow you on Instagram. I like your posts!

Such is the age of social media. He was a friendly fella. I do remember him, but vaguely–he’d been much quieter back then. I was very chatty. He seemed to keep more to himself. I volunteered in an effort to meet people and make friends, and I volunteered my way into small organization recognition. When I look back at school or activities, like art and volunteering, I realize that so much of it was motivated by my seeing friends. Teachers were like prison wardens, and we just kept each other sane.

After dinner, boyfriend said, “I want pie.” I said, “no, no pie.” He said, “but I want pie.” I said, “frame it like this: oh, I planned out a nice dessert for us, and I’m keeping it a special secret. It’s a really great restaurant, and I can’t wait to take you.’ That way, you get your pie, and it sounds like a fun date.”

So he played along, and so did I. The place was packed with pie-lovers. The pie we ate on the patio was mouth-crumblingly delicious. Melt-in-your-mouth-delicious. Have you ever had buttermilk hazelnut chocolate pie with two big scoops of vanilla bean ice cream? No? Well, it’s heavenly.

June 25th, 2019 | Day 26

Work. Wandering. A warm and sunny day.

Later in the evening, I went to the gym. 45 minutes of cardio.

I’ve been working on digitizing my sketchbook, photographing artworks from my many sketchbooks.

I’ll probably feature them here in some way. Maybe I’ll roll them out randomly, individually–maybe I’ll give them space as their own sketchbooks.

I’m surprised to have kept up this 30 days of journaling for the past 26 days.

June 26th, 2019 | Day 27

Ginger tea is my favorite tea. It’s versatile, delicious, and apparently good for digestion. I’ll make a cup tomorrow morning. And the morning after. And the morning after that.

I don’t really know what else to blog about. What would I write about in my journal? Probably something inane and silly and meaningless.

Speaking of meaning, what gives your life meaning?

In the middle of the night, I realize that what I’m doing has meaning in that it may positively impact another person’s life. That maybe, just maybe, I can help others reach their goals. And these efforts might have tangible positive outcomes that ripple outwards and onwards. That potential good could come out of explaining, oh, I don’t know, little details of grammar makes me feel a little better.

I’m still waiting for this phase to pass. It always does. It’s seasonal. It’s the heat–I know it’s the heat. And the sense of time: it’s because the sun takes forever to set. That’s why I feel this way.

Advertisements