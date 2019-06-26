I’ve been listening to this song on repeat–swaddled by bouts of nostalgia. Winter 2010, Spring 2011. It’s a cover of Lullaby by Lateeya. Listening to the original version gave me goosebumps. Now I want to get a ukulele. But that’d be disingenuous for me to really say: I haven’t touched my guitars in years.

My thoughts of the classroom are two-fold. On the one hand, I now appreciate educators and enjoy learning. Learning is like picking up a new hobby. On the other hand, I know I brought incredible amounts of hellishness to past educators for over a decade. It was only because of the bewildered kindness of my parents that most places didn’t just kick me out everywhere–and even then, I was still usually kicked out.

I was a terrible kid. At the time, my mantra was “rules were made to be broken.” Things like standing in alphabetical order, or not eating snacks until 5:30, were arbitrary and ridiculous. I’d intentionally do everything I wasn’t supposed to. Not allowed to go out back? I’d go out back. When I worked with younger children, I always got along well with the “bad” ones, the ones who didn’t abide by rules. Nowadays, though, I’m surprised to not be encountering intense student karma as an adult.

