lullaby

lu

I’ve been listening to this song on repeat–swaddled by bouts of nostalgia. Winter 2010, Spring 2011. It’s a cover of Lullaby by Lateeya. Listening to the original version gave me goosebumps. Now I want to get a ukulele. But that’d be disingenuous for me to really say: I haven’t touched my guitars in years.

My thoughts of the classroom are two-fold. On the one hand, I now appreciate educators and enjoy learning. Learning is like picking up a new hobby. On the other hand, I know I brought incredible amounts of hellishness to past educators for over a decade. It was only because of the bewildered kindness of my parents that most places didn’t just kick me out everywhere–and even then, I was still usually kicked out.

I was a terrible kid. At the time, my mantra was “rules were made to be broken.” Things like standing in alphabetical order, or not eating snacks until 5:30, were arbitrary and ridiculous. I’d intentionally do everything I wasn’t supposed to. Not allowed to go out back? I’d go out back. When I worked with younger children, I always got along well with the “bad” ones, the ones who didn’t abide by rules. Nowadays, though, I’m surprised to not be encountering intense student karma as an adult.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s