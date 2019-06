It’s nearly midnight–11:55. My eyes are heavy. I vacillated between feeling foul and content today. I’d be in a foul mood for a while, then contentedly lose myself in something in my mind, then revert back to the foulness. Foul, like a weird aftertaste, but a mood.

I wrote a whole long stream of consciousness in my diary, then felt better. Also, I love air conditioning. I love feeling absurdly cold indoors on a hot summer day.

Advertisements