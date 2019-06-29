June 29th, 2019

Today, we went to get dinner at a Venezuelan restaurant and watched Annabelle Comes Home. I’ve been watching The Conjuring 2 on my own, and although Annabelle Comes Home pales a bit in comparison, it had enough jump scares to keep me entertained. A classic haunted house, ripe with more jumps than plot. I didn’t mind.

Admittedly, what keeps me up at night isn’t the grotesque image of gore, but rather a deep sense of psychological unease. Basically Hereditary, that god awful horror movie so damn good I’d never watch it again. In the past few years, I’ve clutched onto any decent horrors I possibly can, possibly to the point of numbness.

The second Annabelle was good, the one with the farm girls and bloody doll;

The Conjuring was alright, but not particularly memorable–the man’s broken hand was the scariest part;

It was mostly funny, filled with kids and a clown with a throat infection;

Silence of the Lambs was just smart and delightful and god, “Hello, Clarice” sticks with me;

Hereditary haunts me to this day–the most terrifying scene was never even shown;

Babadook wasn’t scary, just slow and sad and filled with grief;

Quiet Place was triumphant and emotional, and the aliens were pure fascination (also pulled straight out of…what’s that one show? With the kids and aliens? Netflix?);

Get Out was relevant social commentary–and funny! That’s Peele;

Us was bad and really beat the story out of itself–tried too hard there, Peele;

The Shining was good and mental, really damn mental (the little girls in pigtails and Redrum weren’t as scary as I thought they’d be);

Haunting of Hill House, which I’ll count, was sad and scary and beautiful;

Kingdom, filled with well-dressed Korean zombies, was the best damn zombie series I’ve seen in years.

Dread, above all, is what gets me going. I love smart and terrifying shit, buried nuggets of cleverness. Little quotes you might miss, details you’d overlook, shadowy images planted meticulously! When dread overflows, I beg for horrifying imagery to relieve the dread.

It’s the strangest thing, the indescribable rush and pull towards calculated fear. It’s gotten to the point where I’m wary of becoming desensitized to horror. After riding at least twenty roller coasters, the next ten weren’t as scary. But that’s just physical–a good story and building dread can linger for long enough.

