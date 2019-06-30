Reflecting

The past 31 days breezed by relatively quickly. This morning, I compiled the 31 days’ worth of entries into one massive post, so I could cleanly revisit it in chronological order.

Some days were wordier than others. On the brief days, the most challenging part was coming up something to write about that wasn’t too personal or revealing or dull. At first, I started off with floral entries. Later, I felt less inspired to write ‘prettily’ than journal frankly.

If anything, it was a refreshing return to plain blogging, where I’d journal for the sake of journaling. I felt a lot less self-conscious about writing with the project obligation propelling me–I had to write an entry for the day, after all. I haven’t decided if I’ll journal regularly like that–maybe.

