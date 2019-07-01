Summer Rain and Cigarettes

14308862609_088375858f_o (2)
china

Cigarette smoke makes me think of China. I remember the way it’d fill up the room in my Uncle’s absence, then stay still, holding its breath for several hours. In the streets, in the markets, in the restaurants, there they’d be, the cigarettes clutched-clasped-dangling between people’s fingers.

Last summer we got caught by Mei Yu. The plum rain. The constant downpour of gloom that cooped us up at home. Monsoon season? I asked. No, responded Wiki: the East Asian Rainy Season.

IMG_2615.JPG

So I cut my hair. I painted. After the rain, I ventured outside in some grey oversized sweater (so poorly underdressed in a city where women tottered around in heels over broken concrete and construction) to photograph people, strays and the occasional chicken.

2 thoughts on “Summer Rain and Cigarettes

  1. Jalfonze July 16, 2017 / 4:29 am

    This is so amazing! I love your style of writing can’t wait to read more! Happy Travels!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

