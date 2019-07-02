My face is a bit tacky from the sheet mask. I grew up seeing my mother wear the watery white masks, never knowing exactly why she did as I chawed at them. Now I do, sort of, as I peel the papery thing out and plaster it on my face for 30 minutes. My skin burns where it’s dry.

I’ve never really cared much for skincare. Sometimes my skin would be dry or oily or confused or pink. But I didn’t really do anything about it–I’d just wash my face and carry on with life. Skincare seemed like a farce to me. What would it do? I remember several vacations where I felt too lazy to bring facewash–just another thing to ziplock at the airport–and used hotel soap instead. I ended the vacation with breakouts and flaky skin and decided that face-wash existed for a reason.

Lately, though, I’ve been paying more attention to the things I could and should do for my skin. Like careful double washes, occasional exfoliating, daily toner, and moisturizer. It initially seemed overwhelming to think about, but it’s become less so. The toner feels refreshing after a wash; washes are satisfying; moisturizer is like the cherry on top; exfoliating is like a back scratch, but on my face.

I ordered a new oil-free moisturizer, so I’m looking forward to using that. And based on the results of my first sheet mask, I’ll decide if I want to use this brand again or try another. My likely-unattainable skin goals are somewhere near “Korean skin”–google it, you’ll get it–with a dewy, healthy look. We’ll see. The closest I get to ‘dewy’ is looking like pizza grease.

