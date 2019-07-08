It’s refreshing going through my feed and reading blogs on WordPress. For a brief moment, I feel like we’re all in some virtual, candle-lit, giant circle at camp, reading our one-page letters out loud. We’re hurling occasional compliments and jokes, but mostly sticking to our personal script of experience. That’s what it’s like.

I’ve been semi-planning a trip lately. Maybe it would be like my nostalgia trip. Maybe a year has barely passed and I’m mired in miss. It seems silly, but not. I am hardwired for sentimentality. I shred old photos, then horde them in a scrapbook. I keep old plane tickets from memorable flights, movie stubs, museum tickets, amazon gift printouts–“happy birthday! Enjoy the sketchbook.” They collect dust until I find them, remember, toss them back in, forget.

I’ll be up early tomorrow morning, and that’s okay. This week will be busy, and that’ll be okay.

On another note, Napoleon Dynamite is my favorite movie. I’ve been quoting it for the past decade. My friends and boyfriend love to hate me for it, but you can never unsee Napoleon Dynamite. I’m fairly certain that I’ve made several people in my life watch through it with me–I’ve seen it at least five times on my own, of course. I could season everything in my life with humor that dry. Rex Kwon Do lives! “Do you think anyone thinks I’m a failure because I go home to Starla every night? Forget about it!”

Advertisements