Currently, I’m hunched over typing on my Mac. I’m blind as a bat even though I don’t look like it– people are always surprised to see my massive brown glasses. I didn’t know you wore glasses. Yes, I’ve had them since I was eight. I’m blind. See? And then I let them try on the glasses for a second before they squint and blink and go, “ow!” Most of the time, I try not to wear them, because they’re so heavy, they give me headaches. I’m also a bit wary of looking nerdy, the lens overcrowding my face.

Slowly, but surely, I find myself crawling out of the tiny brown summer rut. It’s distinctive and recurring, but I know, I know, the storm will pass. The storm always does. In its place is a sort of sunny impulsivity that comes with kitten-bonding at the animal shelter. The cruelty of this privileged life is being born a cat-lover that is allergic to cats. Alas. I have been compared to kittens numerous times in my life–all very flattering instances, like that one time over dim sum, and the other time I jumped 3 feet out of fear. My boyfriend said “bobcat,” because “they have more huff.” I have a lot of huff, that’s for sure.

I’ve been posting more regularly on my photo diary Instagram. The fake curatedness of social media is both entertaining and boring: where is the tea! Somebody spill the tea. But finstas are a bit too vulgar–at least, the ones I’ve seen are. So I made an in-between, since I have many meaningless photos to share, but none of the good fake goo. My photo diary hovers in between finsta and regular personal Instagram, where I basically have monthly dumps from Camera Roll. Also, I’m considering taking daily Polaroid-esque images again. For what, for whom, and why, I don’t know, but I’m always starting new projects I don’t finish…

Well, my eyes are getting heavy, so I’m off to bed with my healthy sleep cycle.I may pick back up on another round of 30 days of blogging, because it seems that that was what kept ‘writer’s blog’ or, more aptly named, ‘self consciousness’ at bay. I can’t seem to write candidly unless I make myself with arbitrary projects like that….

Also, “Truth Hurts,” video above, has been blasting from the radio and I am digging it.I am dancing on the couch as I type,

