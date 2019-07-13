a psychology spiel

Nowadays, I spend an inordinate amount of time scrolling through American Psychological Association and Harvard Business Review articles on LinkedIn. Despite everything else about LinkedIn falling to the wayside–the new Facebooky culture, the overly self-promotional culture, the weird tagging of “congrats, Bethany!” culture–these articles are clean, interesting, and appealing. So I filter everything out, go straight to the pages, and look for articles.

I’ve been looking for a site with psychological research aptly summed up for a long time. In the past, I’d scour Psychology Today for their articles, until they eventually devolved into therapists writing opinion blog columns. Where’s the research? Then I found an 80 page pdf on trends from Deloitte on business/psychology trends, only for it to sit unread for months. Books like Drive and Originals look flashy, but my attention span thumbs its nose; books like The Man who Mistook His Wife For a Hat are too clinically inclined for me.

So I’ll read more about personal clinical experiences, about characters in wards and institutions, but more so out of curiosity. Last night, I read the Psychology articles on New York Times until my battery flashed a quick 1%, and I shut my computer. After I read these articles, though, the organizational/business interest will be left unaddressed. This is where HBR steps in. I’d say that I’d read HBR 1/3 of the time, and hardcore psychology the other 2/3.

With everything dusted away, the core of it all is a love for psychology. And then, going beyond that: what I know, I’d like to apply. That being said, I’m pretty excited to start graduate school for an applied psychology program.

So that’s my Saturday morning psychology spiel–thanks for tuning in. I generally reserve this for the ears of the closest people in my lives, but here you have it, a sliver of the mini-psychology monster that roars inside me almost constantly. For the longest time, I considered making a psychology WordPress filled with research and articles (I’d written out 100 article ideas on themes and concepts) But I got lazy with the blog–too much quoting, like (this, 2019)–and made this personal blog instead, not that I’m complaining.

