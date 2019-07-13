on the impact of teachers

This morning, I was thinking of my past students, thinking of how they were all fairly driven, had their goals, and cared about doing well. Their parents care about them doing them; their friends care about doing them; they care about doing well. Even the students that seemed indifferent, and whose parents feared for their indifference, brightened when I praised them, and ultimately did well–or tried.

It’s cultural. Doing well is cool. Doing well is normalized. It’s never a matter of if they’ll go to college, but where, and how much scholarship they can obtain. I’m there, but not as a goal-setter or culture-changer. I’m just there to help them along their way and say good bye, good luck. Personally, I love it. Who wouldn’t?

This is tangential, but it’s another question that’s been brewing in my head: to what extent do teachers/educators actually influence the course of students’ lives? And what extent does the child’s personal values and environment influence the course of their lives? In a “bad” school, can “good” teachers turn the course of many personal tides? In a “good” school, can “bad” teachers do the opposite? Granted, this is a nebulous question with nebulous variables, and it’d be hard to measure.

It’s just that, with all this politicking about the dwindling state of American education, I wonder if people are implementing the right measures. Or if they’re vouching for the right measures. If you paid attention to the headlines about the Democratic debate, you likely saw the whole Biden-Harris exchange about busing, or early attempts to reduce segregation/increase diversity by bussing students around town to oft faraway schools. While busing was cancelled, the conversation about education, race and wealth continues.

So what part do the teachers play? Can good teachers significantly change the course of students’ lives? Of a school’s trajectory?

One perspective is that teachers are just cogs in a giant educational-cultural machine that, as much as they contribute to, cannot control. In certain schools, they walk in thinking that they have more autonomy and ability to influence students, eventually realize they’re small slivers of the rotting pie, and leave, burnt out. Teachers can’t change policy. They can’t change administration.

Another perspective, mostly idealized by movies, is that teachers are life-changing agents of life and learning. One good teacher is all it takes to inspire and change.

Another is that teachers are generally helpless in the face of a school’s and students’ culture. If the students don’t care, and they never cared, and it’s not cool to care, a few teachers won’t make them care any more. On the opposite end: if students care, and they’ve always cared, and their families make them care, they’ll at least try, regardless of how terrible the teachers may be.

I’ve found a whole slew of articles that explore the impact of teachers, from Understanding Teachers’ Impact on Student Achievement to Teacher and Teaching Effects on Students’ Attitudes and Behaviors.

But my question is not whether effective teachers make a change (they do), or what outcomes make a teacher effective (cognitive, not test-taking), or whether teacher efficacy is stable (it is). Rather, I wonder about the amount of influence a teacher against uncontrollable, intangible personal factors, such as school culture and personal motivation. Can an effective teacher essentially “counteract” the impact of these uncontrollable factors?

I have no solid answers, so I’ll leave these questions open-ended, hanging, ripe for countless conversations with no solid conclusions. Maybe a researcher’s out there, conducting a similar study. Or maybe someone already has, and I’ve yet to find it. To educators, non-educators, students, bystanders: what are your thoughts?

