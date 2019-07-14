solo city adventure

Every few months, I become obsessed with film. It’s like clockwork. Suddenly, film is the most beautiful art form in the world. All I want is 35mm film. I consume film, research film, photograph film. But I do mostly the first two, because I am cheap.

Recently–well, by recently, I mean 2 years ago–I found an old film point-and-shoot while cleaning out some drawers. I bought a pack of film, but never finished the first roll. Couldn’t bear the take the photos, because every photo had to be perfect, well-composed, just right, and that was too much pressure for me. Last night I checked the film: they had all expired. Granted, they’re only expired by a year, which is really nothing, but hey, that’s what I get for being overly stingy with art. It expires.

So today I went on a small adventure into the city, all by my lonesome, and brought the camera. Been dying for a solid trip on my own. I’m always busy talking to the other person rather than absorbing the scene and sounds and sights. The trip was, put simply, much needed, refreshing, and filling. I drove into the city with minimal traffic and zero parking issues. The museum wasn’t too crowded, just crowded enough, and packed with families and couples. I stared at a Michelango for what felt like 10 minutes, while the girls in front of me posed stoically to get the best shot.

Afterwards, I walked to a food truck, munched on some tacos, went back into the museum, and submitted a self-portrait. The coffeeshop-bookstore-bar was only a few miles away, surprisingly, so I decided to go there. Mind you, I’ve never driven there, so I was apprehensive at first. But all those trips of us going downtown and to the bookstore were burned into my memory, so I instinctively knew which roads to choose.

I’ve written about the bookstore numerous times, but I’ll try and describe it–it’s a small house that was converted into a coffeeshop. There’s a built-in bar, several wooden tables, and a cozy window ledge for reading.

My favorite place is the window ledge, where I prop up three pillows behind me, and stretch out my legs like a comfy cat, and read.

And that is exactly what I did for a few hours, save for the moments that I sensed a cat, looked up, and then ran out to purr at her. There were two black cats, one of which purred back at me.

I got through about half a book, maybe 150 pages, before calling it a day.

After a few hours of craving pie, I caved, bought a delicious slice of pie, and headed on home.

Now I’m here, still thinking of film, and baking a lasagna for dinner. Oh! On a random note, I bought a new vacuum last night, and it works wonders. After just vacuuming a small 5×10 rug, half the container was filled with dust. Cleaning is so satisfying.

Advertisements