It’s 11 PM and I’m cackling over the first full episode of The Bachelor I’ve ever watched in my life. I still get The Bachelor and The Bachelorette confused; my earlier memories of the show were form when I was 8 and my parents were at a friend’s and the show was on the television; my best friend, much more girlier than I, loves the show, and has always loved the show. These are the facts.

What I did not anticipate was pure comedic gold in the form of brewing estrogen, sounding airhorns, and fake feminine rage so high, I could scream. We could all scream. But the room only smiles. Smiles filled with rage, shrill behind these pained, fake smiles.

And oh, how this produces comedic gold!

Boyfriend peered over after I’d practically spat out my drink from laughing. These one-liners, they get me. They’re unintentional. They’re awkward. They’re deliciously hilarious.

“These years of experience make me a real man,” he said.

“Me too,” she giggled.

When a girl shows up with a red balloon, pops it, and he says he thought it was an apple, I almost lose it. The girls, on the other hand, almost lose it when Catherine, lips, pulls him away for the 4th time. One girl decides to bring over a snorkel and horn to drag him away, then confronts Catherine. It’s wild and tense.

After this first episode, I decide that there are two girls who I would like for him. Now, the show’s almost over, so don’t go spoiling it in comments, but I think a demure, country girl would be good for him. Not too scary, not too wild, not too sassy, not too fake. Just kind and simple and sweet, that sort of person. Someone who’d be understanding in a love-dogs-gently sort of way. Hannah B., with her big eyes and, perhaps, budding insecurity, seems to harbor that. Same goes for Cassie, who I like right off the bat. To be honest, I lean more towards Cassie–this is regardless of whether she stays. This Colton lad, he seems like he’d be good with a Cassie. But we’ll see.

We’ll see. I’ve also been slowly going through Stranger Things 3. It makes me miss my friends in college. A lot. We would watch Stranger Things together in my friend’s living room, grab a pizza or dinner or cook, and just…hang out. We’d maybe watch two before calling it a night. I remember when I first met them: they lived on my floor, one played piano with me, and another was just around. I’d bother the latter until the former came out of his room to say hello. In an odd little way, I miss that…I feel nostalgic now, so go away, nostalgia!

