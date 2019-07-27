midnight and a half

12:30 am | Even though it’s only been three days since my last post, it feels like longer. A week, maybe. Or two. I am scurrying to write some update, mostly to relieve a heavy and sleepy head.

I wrote riddles in the ice cold air conditioner walls of La Madeleine while scarfing down Caesar salad. My server gave me a 10% discount for being nice and sweet, but I think that she was the one who was nice and sweet. I downed the greens in about 10 minutes, having been mildly starved of vegetables. Salad cravings hit rarely, but they hit hard.

Afterwards, the day blurs. But I do vaguely recall the next day, and the many bunnies that filled it. Eight rabbits. Eight!

On the way to a cafe, I thought I saw a girl from high school through the tinted windows. It was her. I turned back to get a hat to hide under, because despite enjoying the occasional chat with strangers, I am very averse to seeing people I know. I mean, it’s probably not as bad as I think it is, but I really hate running into people I know, but not well. It feels insincere and overinflated, the “how are you’s” and “what are you up to’s.” It’s just one of those social interactions I’d rather avoid. People say I’m weird for it, but I’ll hide under a hat (or shades) any day.

Speaking of social interactions, I grabbed Thai with the elusive and (previously) busy A. It was a comforting talk. The sun cast its tinted gaze on us the entire time.

And then there was the shadowing on Thursday, etc.

I tried to paint today, but I have forgotten how, apparently. All my paintings look like shit. It’s disappointing. I need to practice more. Chance The Rapper sang, wrapped, cooed and screamed in his new album while I made art. I’d give the first half of the album an 8, and the second half a 5.5.

In the morning, I pulled out scary terse legal Lu, which I whip out in professionally worded emails. I love a good unprofessional baseless threat from an adult, because I convert into a stone worded pseudo-lawyer. And that usually addresses things….clearly.

Later, after scouring the Internet for a particular bathing suit, I finally decided on one, the one piece with raving reviews. It’s my first time buying clothes online. Bathing suits in real life are just too damn expensive. I hope this one’s a good fit, XS, because, on second thought, the fabric sags in water. So I should stick closely to measurements.

May this be the bathing suit I do wear regularly, rather than hoard depressingly in a dusty wardrobe.

