morning music muse

I appreciate Drake. He released his compilation album, Care Package, and like one of my Snapchat friends, I am a wee bit disappointed that “Ready For You” isn’t on there. But the first few songs are good so far.

This contrasts a lot with Chance’s new album. Boyfriend was excitedly anticipating it–he was irritated when it didn’t release at midnight, and I suggested that maybe Chance would release it at 11:59 PM that day, and he huffed.

I didn’t mind the first half of the album. Chance made it clear that he hasn’t sold out, which, in my opinion, is one of the biggest things about him and his brand. Ever since he catapulted into the mainstream’s spotlight, there’s been the ‘will he or won’t he stay independent and creative and himself,’ etc. But this album was probably a little too independent and creative and himself, and it echoed of a talented 17 year old making songs and beats in his room, unleashing it all, and inviting family musicians to partake in his mixtape.

That was the vibe I got from the album. Reddit was not so gentle. Nor were critics. I think the expectation bar was set a little high, only because it’s Chance. But when I heard Kendrick the next day on the radio, I was a little surprised at how good it was. So maybe Chance’s album was, overall, a little disappointing. It’s made other artists shine from perspective. Suddenly, Kid Cudi and Kanye’s collaboration album wasn’t so bad.

Back to Drake. This is good. He’s good. He knows how to posture in the spotlight. He’s mainstream, but he’s good enough to not be seen as too kitschy. But now I miss “Ready For You,” so I’m going to find it on Youtube. I think that that might be one of my favorite songs by him. It just makes me think of November 2010, when I’d sit in the backseat on the way to school and wonder if my crush was hanging out with me that weekend.

