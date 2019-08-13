a new chapter

I start graduate school in I/O Psychology in exactly one week.

For those who aren’t familiar with I/O Psychology, this is my medium-length explanation for those who aren’t familiar with it:

When you think of psychology, you may think of mental health issues or counseling. But we often overlook the psychology and mental states of people who work. If you think about it, most people work–you probably work, your friends probably work, your family probably works. And maybe one of them has run into issues of, say, a bad boss. Or a toxic co-worker. Or lack of motivation. I/O Psychology addresses all of that. It addresses the daily psychology of people like you, me, your neighbor, your best friend’s cousin, of workers. //

The field is relatively broad, and it overlaps with HR. Some go into recruitment and hiring. Others go into training and development. Still others go into I/O psychology consulting.

I generally don’t feel inclined to explain the whole field, though–this was just something I told a parent about a year ago. Her friend, at the time, was working alongside the I/O department at a consulting field. She seemed very knowledgeable. My boss was also familiar with I/O and asked, with a bit of a twinkle in his eye, why I didn’t choose my alma mater for graduate school. That’s where the renown organizational psychologist resides, isn’t it? I said they didn’t offer the program, ironically.

After hearing that my boyfriend’s friends drove an hour and a half to work every day, my 30 minute commute dulled in comparison. Yes, I’ve been anxious about driving half an hour to school. I’ve also been nervous about waking up early in the morning, because I’m more of a night owl. I’m working on it–8 AM is now considered sleeping in–but it’s tough, moving my clock back several hours. When I first hopped into college, I stayed up until 3AM just because I could.

As far as academics, I know I’ll be fine. At my alma mater, the grueling cold Ivy where people locked themselves up in libraries on weekends, I still overloaded from boredom and shaved a semester off. But the field of I/O Psychology, which I’m pursuing, is less saturated in academia and more so in practical, boots-on-the-ground application. So I’m steering my focus on relationships and practical experience. In my own time, I’ve been learning basic Python, because apparently, it’s incredibly useful to know.

All in all, I’m excited to start the program, to flip open to a new chapter in my life. It really does feel like that (it be like that sometimes). I’m nervous about juggling my schedule, but I know I’ll be fine. And finally, I can pursue the field of Psychology! I’ve spent years of my life poring over psychology books and studies, signing up for mailing lists at 11, memorizing researchers and days and conditions. Now I can pursue it.

