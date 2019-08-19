Hong Kong, China’s Wrist

I’m confused. Since when was Hong Kong regarded as a separate country from China? Hasn’t it always been one of China’s economically different appendages? Like Shanghai? Or even Beijing? Like Taiwan, the people of Hong Kong do not see themselves as Chinese, but they are Chinese–ethnically and culturally, albeit not politically. It’s always been…one country.

I’m racking my memory. Hong Kong and Shanghai were the spaces that were brushed against by the Westerners in the early 20th century. I’m thinking opium, Britain, and trade ports for a relatively brief time. No full-fledged occupation. And so there was that culturally Western touch, one that infiltrated the spaces, but did not overhaul them. This has permeated into the 21st century. But the cultural fundamentals, from my understanding, remained the same. Food–Chinese. Language–Chinese. Customs and beliefs–Chinese.

I contrast this with my understanding of other Asian countries. Japan is vastly different from China. Korea and Japan are vastly different from each other. Vietnam–complete other world. The Phillipines–entirely different culture. The food, language, ethnicity, physical appearance are all distinct. They’re like entirely different decks of cards. They might trade a card or two, exchange a food item, put their own spin on it, etc., but on the whole, they’re incredibly different. There is a cultural divide; they are their own bodies.

When I compare Hong Kong and China, or Taiwan and China, the fundamental differences are minimal. I see that there are political differences, clearly. Nevertheless, they’re all appendages part of the same cultural body, unlike, say, Japan and the Phillipines. Hong Kong has never been its own body; it’s been the wrist of China, well-pampered, economically different, and now demanding to be cast off from the body. Their intentions, coming from a Westerner, are understandable. The West sympathizes, offers its condolences, but not much else. Because since when was Hong Kong an entirely separate country?

That being said, it seems that this is more of an anti-Chinese government protest than anything else. Hong Kong is a part of China. The people have always been Chinese. The food is Chinese. The language is Chinese. The history, which dates back hundreds, thousands of years, is Chinese. But they do not want to subscribe to being under their current government–that is, as a wrist, they are tired of being part of the body, and they’re tired of being part of the body because of the overarching political mind.

I’ve been reluctant to write this out, because publicly, it seems like another one of my unpopular opinions. To the Westerner blinded by his freedoms, in a country so free it’s riddled by bullets, in a country so free that neo-Nazis proudly march downtown, it’s only natural to support any democratic movement. Anywhere. Particularly if it’s anti-China. Freedom is the way, and so is the trade war! (Now tell that to the American soybean farmers.) Europe, on the other hand, frowns upon the sea of arms and slurs; freedom comes in doses. The protestors’ aims and desires and fears are not entirely unfounded; the West, however, will jump at any chance to digitally support an anti-China democratic movement.

But the history of China, of Chinese culture, of its language and customs and beliefs, extend far beyond 1776. China’s body– geographically, culturally–has been molding itself since 221 B.C, and Hong Kong’s been a wrist the entire time. The argument has been that Hong Kong has been its own toddler since the 1950’s; it hasn’t.

From an American perspective, it’s like Texas trying to secede for greater independence and rights. The intent and desire for more freedom is understandable, but Texans have long been regarded as Americans. Granted, unfettered freedom is the entire foundation of America, for better or for worse, so the analogy needs its tweaks. But this is how to understand it from a mainlander’s perspective: yes, we get that Texas has its quirks, but it’s been a part of America for how long?

