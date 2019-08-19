Hong Kong, China’s Wrist

I’m confused. Since when was Hong Kong regarded as a separate country from China? Hasn’t it always been one of China’s economically different appendages? Like Shanghai? Or even Beijing? Like Taiwan, the people of Hong Kong do not see themselves as Chinese, but they are Chinese–ethnically and culturally, albeit not politically. It’s always been…one country.
I’m racking my memory. Hong Kong and Shanghai were the spaces that were brushed against by the Westerners in the early 20th century. I’m thinking opium, Britain, and trade ports for a relatively brief time. No full-fledged occupation. And so there was that culturally Western touch, one that infiltrated the spaces, but did not overhaul them. This has permeated into the 21st century. But the cultural fundamentals, from my understanding, remained the same. Food–Chinese. Language–Chinese. Customs and beliefs–Chinese.
I contrast this with my understanding of other Asian countries. Japan is vastly different from China. Korea and Japan are vastly different from each other. Vietnam–complete other world. The Phillipines–entirely different culture. The food, language, ethnicity, physical appearance are all distinct. They’re like entirely different decks of cards. They might trade a card or two, exchange a food item, put their own spin on it, etc., but on the whole, they’re incredibly different. There is a cultural divide; they are their own bodies.
When I compare Hong Kong and China, or Taiwan and China, the fundamental differences are minimal. I see that there are political differences, clearly. Nevertheless, they’re all appendages part of the same cultural body, unlike, say, Japan and the Phillipines. Hong Kong has never been its own body; it’s been the wrist of China, well-pampered, economically different, and now demanding to be cast off from the body. Their intentions, coming from a Westerner, are understandable. The West sympathizes, offers its condolences, but not much else. Because since when was Hong Kong an entirely separate country?
That being said, it seems that this is more of an anti-Chinese government protest than anything else. Hong Kong is a part of China. The people have always been Chinese. The food is Chinese. The language is Chinese. The history, which dates back hundreds, thousands of years, is Chinese. But they do not want to subscribe to being under their current government–that is, as a wrist, they are tired of being part of the body, and they’re tired of being part of the body because of the overarching political mind.
I’ve been reluctant to write this out, because publicly, it seems like another one of my unpopular opinions. To the Westerner blinded by his freedoms, in a country so free it’s riddled by bullets, in a country so free that neo-Nazis proudly march downtown, it’s only natural to support any democratic movement. Anywhere. Particularly if it’s anti-China. Freedom is the way, and so is the trade war! (Now tell that to the American soybean farmers.) Europe, on the other hand, frowns upon the sea of arms and slurs; freedom comes in doses. The protestors’ aims and desires and fears are not entirely unfounded; the West, however, will jump at any chance to digitally support an anti-China democratic movement.
But the history of China, of Chinese culture, of its language and customs and beliefs, extend far beyond 1776. China’s body– geographically, culturally–has been molding itself since 221 B.C, and Hong Kong’s been a wrist the entire time. The argument has been that Hong Kong has been its own toddler since the 1950’s; it hasn’t.
From an American perspective, it’s like Texas trying to secede for greater independence and rights. The intent and desire for more freedom is understandable, but Texans have long been regarded as Americans. Granted, unfettered freedom is the entire foundation of America, for better or for worse, so the analogy needs its tweaks. But this is how to understand it from a mainlander’s perspective: yes, we get that Texas has its quirks, but it’s been a part of America for how long?
6 thoughts on “Hong Kong, China’s Wrist”
Well Hong Kong was a british colony for a long time (more than a century) before the transition to China began about 20 years ago and it has been radically different place economically than China. It now operates as a special region with limited autonomy with its own border and currency, but it is a Chinese territory. I think that it is scheduled to completely transition to being a fully integrated part of China in the 2040s. I don’t think that Hong Kong was really a significant place until it became a key trading port. Hong Kong has never been part of Communist/Totalitarian China and it seems that many there don’t want to be part of that.
LikeLike
Yes! I associate Hong Kong with economic and political differences within China, particularly the latter because of Britain’s influence over the last century, etc. Has resulted in different political mindsets and relative economic autonomy. Culturally, though, HK doesn’t seem as distinct of a ‘nation’ as it wants to be seen. Regarding HK as a part of China is understandable, arguably, whereas, say, Korea being claimed under China is laughable. People in HK see themselves as “Hong Kongian”; culturally, linguistically, ethnically, and historically (extending hundreds of years), they’re generally seen as Chinese people in HK. It’s a more drastic parallel to Texas secession—for a while, Texans were adamant in their differences from America, often political, but on the whole, culturally and geographically, they were still seen as American. China encompasses HK, which has its differences; US encompasses Texas (or Puerto Rico), which also has its differences. That being said, the smaller regions are still regarded as part of the larger country. HK’s desire to protest politically is understandable; the desire to be perceived + to operate as an entirely separate, culturally different, autonomous country is IMO stretching it.
LikeLike
Perhaps another analogy is the USA and Canada. We are separate political countries, but have very similar cultures.
I am not sure the Texas example works. The laws of the US are the laws of the land here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loosely analogous in terms of national ownership–Texans were seen as American by everyone else but not necessarily to themselves; Texans, when politically disgruntled, attempted to separate from larger American rule/law/policy.
As of now, I do think that HK is perceived as Chinese (ethnically, linguistically) people in HK by most, as opposed to being very distinct Hong Konger/Hong Kongian people. But that’s up for debate, and not one I’d get into with someone from HK.
In other words, there is a relative lack of distinction between a Chinese person in Hong Kong and a Chinese person in Shanghai. This contrasts with a Korean person and a Chinese person, who are very different from each other, and hail from vastly different nations. There is little to no overlap. The nations might be friends or enemies, but their customs, religions, foods, and languages are entirely different.
As for the parallel between modern day Canada/America–mm, to the rest of the world, a Canadian being mistaken as an American would be a big blunder, whereas a Hong Kong person being regarded as a Chinese person would not.
Looking again, maybe one day, the distinction between a Canadian and American will extend to those in HK and China. In a sense, that seems to be the goal of those protesting.
At the moment, though, HK is a part of China, enveloped by China, and comprised of Chinese people who speak Chinese, eat Chinese food, and are ethnically Chinese. Despite the two region’s political/economic differences, the Chinese in HK are generally viewed as such–that is, a part of China.
This, however, is what they’re protesting again. They want to be seen as their own Hong Konger identities regardless (hence the “strong Texan identity” analogy), and that embodies the current protesting spirit.
LikeLike
But is there a uniform Chinese culture? Each region in China can be vastly different from another, not to mention the multitudes of ethnic groups that the Han Chinese have sort of… superseded. The Cantonese culture of southern China is very different from the culture in the area around Shanghai (where I live), which is turn also very different from Northern China, or the area around Beijing. Even Taiwan used to have different indigenous groups that were almost entirely killed off by Han Chinese colonization. I also think the fact that Hong Kong’s government has been somewhat independent from China for the past 20 years has changed their culture and their perception of themselves… many people certainly see themselves as distinct from mainlanders, even though they share some common culture. And even if they are the same culture, why should that mean that they can’t have their own fully autonomous country, if that’s what they wanted? There is a huge Chinese diaspora in places like Malaysia and Singapore, but it doesn’t mean those countries should have to be part of China. And then you consider regions like Tibet or Xi’an, where the predominant ethnic groups are NOT Han Chinese and the political problems that has entailed… there is obviously no clear-cut solution to the problem in Hong Kong, but as one of the last bastions of political freedom for Chinese nationals, their desire to be more independent from mainland china is understandable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooh! Yes, thank you for this comment. I love how you noted the varied nuanced cultures within China’s regions (dialect immediately comes to mind, and how it quickly gives away where a person is from) as well as Taiwan’s indigenous groups and now predominant Han Chinese (the older Taiwanese generation, who are Han, are adamant about not being Chinese), and Tibet’s different ethnic groups. Basically, it’s a pretty big pot filled with cultural tweaks and variations. And even the Chinese in other places, like Malaysia and Singapore, have their own variations.
What I mean to say is that, and this is debatable—Chinese people in Hong Kong may want independence/autonomy, and the push is for such, but they’re still…Chinese, a part of China, have been a part of China, historically and geographically and ethnically, and I’m not sure if anyone other than them, up until this protest, saw them as entirely distinct nation of entirely distinct people.
There is a perception of certain groups IN CHINA as being “less Chinese” than others, like the Tibetans and Uighurs, and there’s all this fantastic discrimination based on this Othering. Whereas those in HK are…like, they’re Chinese. Beijing might be different from rural Hunan, and they might not understand a lick of the other’s dialect, and they might disagree on certain social norms, but they fall under the umbrella of being Chinese… as do the Chinese in HK.
Of course, that’s what they’re protesting against, and maybe things will change. The region may evolve to be so distinct that calling one Hong Kong person Chinese will be as egregious as saying Trump’s a Canadian leader in the UN. But HK is a part of China, it’s been a part of China, and it’s comprised of Chinese people, hence the mild confusion over it declaring its own country-dom. That being said, things may change, and desire for independence is understandable. It’s just that up until now, regarding HK as its own country, like a Japan or Thailand, given its entrenched geographical and cultural closeness to China, seems a ways away.
LikeLike