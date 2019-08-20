Obligated socializing does not sound fun at all. I’m mildly irritated at these potential unsaid social judgements: she didn’t show at the party, so she’s not fit for this.

It’s all such a giant headache. I’m aware of the familial nepotism, but the thought still irks me. Do I become a people pleaser? Do I socialize and drive 50+ miles just to show my face? My budding enthusiasm? Isn’t this just the start?

Are we friends, club members, students, co-workers or obligated socializers? I’m trying to wrap my mind around the dynamic, and it appears absurd to me. What if I don’t particularly want to show up for that hour? Can we not exercise our free will to choose where and when we go? Is it that much of an insult if we choose not to?

Again, thinking about it annoys me. I’m all for references and word of mouth, but this all feels so contrived and artificial. I’m not sure about how to mentally approach this: is this some sort of prolonged popularity contest? Did I unwittingly sign myself up for a popularity contest?

Do you see all these questions? Well, the answers to myself are this. Show up if you’re comfortable; don’t show up if it’s a waste of time or you’re uncomfortable. Worst comes to worst, people will talk. People would have talked anyways–you’re too old to live under a shadow of fearing judgement (why are professors threatening to gossip about us if they already do?) Do well when you can; put in the effort where it matters; get to know the professors in an individual basis; respect the other students, who’re really floating in the same boat.

Network in a way you’re comfortable with, with the intent of learning from and about others on an individual scale. Make friends, build positive relationships, keep your shit together, and enjoy what you’re doing. If going to xyz is a hassle, then don’t. If socializing at xyz is just too far past the 7 hour mark of exhaustion, then don’t. Just stay on top of your shit, be a good person, and look forward. There. That’s it.

Nobody’s vague threat of judgement should topple you over that significantly. Why does entering a field feel more like regressing to the gossip politics of middle school? Maybe it was just exaggerated. I hope it was. At any rate, there’s no point stressing over this: I’m not a teen on the verge of entering high school, nervous of how I’ll be perceived. We are all grown adults here making grown adult decisions.

Advertisements