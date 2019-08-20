Effusive parent emails make me smile. A lot. Even though I oft feel like a kid myself, I sympathize with parents, who really just want the best for their kids.

A few days ago, a parent emailed me saying that the student’s attitude was bright, that he was unusually optimistic, that I must be doing something right! and it warmed my heart. With every student–the word ‘student’ sounds weird, but the word ‘kid’ freaked my friends out: ‘my kid said this funny thing,’ ‘what?!’–I have a different ‘connection,’ but I don’t think I’m as bad as some expect.

One of them said working with me wasn’t as terrible as she thought it’d be–“I thought this was going to be dreadful, but this really isn’t”–

And another said that I was good, and squinted at me.

Because of my age and appearance, I think that my approach, or dynamic, might be different from my co-worker’s. Hm. I sometimes commiserate with my students about things like AP English, wanting a rabbit, waking up early, etc. With one student, we chatted extensively about hamsters.

