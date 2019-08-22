Fujifilm 35mm

Every year, I get like this–obsessed with disposable cameras and film. My eyes drink up the beauty of film: the broken colors, the candied smiles, the light grain. I’m frugal, and every photo’s 66 cents, at least, compared to the freedom of shooting digital. So I cringe when a photo turns out dark or overexposed. Despite it, film has a small piece of my heart, a recurring piece, and I return to admiring it year after year.

Full bloom in angst. Taken Spring 2017. The flowers were bursting with vitality, I with fury. Black leather jacket and jeans, the small dark Mazda. I forget if I’d gotten anything to drink before we zipped off in the car.

A repost, no doubt, from something about about cities and skyscrapers. The view from the rooftop spanned several neighborhoods. I’d sometimes meander from one side to another. Then I’d return to slouching on the soft stained couch, cyan blue laptop propped against my knees.

Sometimes I miss the city; most of the time, I don’t. I remember that people looked colder there, and I wondered if it was me. Later, on the sunny bay of California, I realized that no, that wasn’t it–it’s cultural, area-specific. We get that way when we’re constantly surrounded by humans, and it’s so, so cold.

Old school cool. I forget when this was taken, but I remember the sentiment: oh, it’s so sunny, and there’s just something about gas stations that seems so nostalgic and old.

A day in the arts district. I’d stopped in the middle of the street to get a better shot of the man perched on the pole. It reminds me of a statue I saw in Austin, Texas–a small man at the top of a steely pole, staring down at the cafe-goers.

