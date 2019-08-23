1st week of grad school

And just like that, I have begun graduate school in I/O Psychology.

I’m relieved for many reasons. The program–the only one in this city–is close to home. This is unlike the first time I went to college, when I flew off to the cobblestoned Ivy and developed a fear of flying. I remember how I felt about leaving: excited, apprehensive, nervous. My life patterns shifted. Nowadays, however, I can live much more reasonably. I can carry on with my gym schedule, my grocery runs, my job, my planned dinners, my life. It’s not something that everybody would like. It is, however, something that I love. So for that, I am immensely grateful.

The commute, at about 30-35 minutes, isn’t too bad. That’s an understatement–it’s not bad at all, at least, not until I get off the highway. The tollway is heavenly, and I’m very lucky: rush hour is only ever bad in the opposite direction. I also made a few early runs to check out parking and transportation, and found about 4 parking lots available in the area. In addition, I’ve stopped going through the main university street, because it sounds like a prescription for traffic. So I end up taking parallel streets to less busy parking lots. I listen to Ultimate Indie on Spotify, a list of mellow crooning songs. Perfect driving music. I turn off the stress part of my brain, let the music calm me down, and just drive.

The past few days, we’ve met our professors, gone to orientation, and attended our classes. I took an additional class because of my schedule, and it’ll be my only non-cohort class. It’s strange to think that we’ll be spending so much time together in every single class, but familiarity breeds liking, doesn’t it? Well, it’s more convoluted than that. Familiarity tends to intensity the dominant emotion–for instance, seeing a co-worker you don’t particularly like may end up worsening the resentment. But it seems that everyone in the cohort is friendly and nice, and we’re all making an effort to get to know each other. The early class warned us of forming cliques. If it happens, I suppose it happens, but I don’t think anyone is intent on forming cliques.

I was exhausted after orientation and the 2nd day of class, so I’m happy to have a 3 day weekend to work recharge. I don’t think I’m very bright-eyed bushy-tailed, to be honest. I’m more dull-eyed flat-tailed. (I used to say that freshman year was like entering school as a grape. By senior year, we had aged into fine wine.) Many of my undergraduate classes were reflective of these new graduate school expectations. The assignments and readings and syllabi are similar. They kept emphasizing that this was not like undergraduate! Well, undergraduate consisted of studying 24 hours on the weekend with all the other undergraduates. So I hope it is not like undergraduate.

I know that it’s mostly about time management and life balance. So I’ll get ahead, skim, and carve out time for myself. On orientation, I made a 4 month calendar that color-codes every class, its assignments, projects, and tests. This prevents me from being surprised about that test next week, or poorly managing my time by devoting too much of it to one thing and not another. I’ll likely shorten my work hours and become more involved into the organizational psychology club. Work does make me happy, though. Even after a long day, I still enjoy working with students. That’ll no longer be feasible, but teaching concepts weirdly energizes me.

So that’s my start-of-grad-school spiel; I wonder how things will change by the end of the semester, year, program. We’ll see.

