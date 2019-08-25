I wonder if my journal entries are too mundane or irrelevant to be written about. I spend, and have always spent, countless hours on them, because journaling is akin to what the brain does at night: sorting through all the day’s events, chucking out trash, practicing muscle memory. This is like that too. It just helps me process things– things I need to do, things that have been done, and just things.

A few years back, I made this blog because it was primarily a ‘portfolio,’ and I thought I wanted to be a writer until I did a few writing positions and realized that I didn’t particularly like to write when I had to write. One of those weird motivational paradoxes. So now here I am, a psychology graduate student, mulling over organizational jargon and trying to approach an article from a researcher’s and, what, application-er’s? practitioner’s perspective. My posts will no longer be waxing poetic.

Old prose makes me cringe, because I have not been in a prose-y mood lately. Taking writing classes made me cringe. Assessing writing and art is just so subjective. I suppose that’s one of the reasons I’m drawn to data, number, statistics. I love liberal arts, but they irritate me sometimes. Math and science feel safer, more reliable, and less easily muddled by human judgment. I mean, I wouldn’t say that they come easily, but I do find comfort in them when art fails to soothe. But it’d be naive to assume that all numbers and scientific conclusions are reliable: humans manipulate data as well. Take a look at the replication crisis plaguing Psychology.

Basically, my mindset is shifting, and my way of writing may be shifting, and so this blog will shift as well. There are a few prose-type posts that I’ve scattered in Scheduling, but I’ll likely be moving towards a more tumblr-esque microblog-journaling approach. It’s weird having an audience, but I’ll just regard this as the journal-with-an-audience. I’m just not a huge fan of catering to audiences when it’s a more personal endeavor–this is where I’d score low on social monitoring. Where I’m myself, I’m myself; where I’m not, I’m not. I guess this is, and has been, an odd in-between.

