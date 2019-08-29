of all the disciplines within psychology, social and developmental psychology rustle my jimmies the most

abnormal is okay–I used to like it more in high school, but I realize that theory of mental illness is far removed from the treatment and interaction with mental illness. it’s one thing to say that schizophrenia is largely genetic and environmentally influenced, that a combination of social networks and medication and therapy will help. it’s another to actually treat someone with schizophrenia.

neuroscience is not my thing. i checked out at dendrites. brains are interesting as 3D apps, but not much beyond that. jargon dulls me to sleep.

developmental, while also relatively removed for me, is one of the most fascinating. i like to imagine little people are just that–little people. adults think little people are children, but they’re just physically smaller versions of adults with their own strengths and weaknesses. at some things, children are bad at; adults may excel in those (theory of mind) for other things, children are better than adults at. and then there’s how people develop aggression or certain proclivities, such a preferring certain gender norms. that developmental class was the one that sparked my interest in pursuing psychology.

social psychology is another one of my favorite subfields. it’s essentially the study of us, of who we are in relation to others. to me, it’s the most psychology of all psychology. i know that that’s a terrible way of characterizing the field.

i’ve stopped thinking of psychology in terms of pure behavioral and pure cognitive; some of the best treatment, for instance, mixes up both, forming some good ol’ CBT. I wonder if the field is moving more towards behavioral again… what’s measurable, what’s replicated.

just learning social psychology was never enough for me, though–I always want to find a way to directly apply it. who cares about these findings, and how does it change anything, if at all? I guess that’s why I gravitate towards industrial/organizational, which seeks to apply all those findings to the workplace. but, of course, that has its own hosts of benefits/consequences.

I do wonder a lot about the ethical consequences of being armed with psychology all the while perched in a corporate pocket. that was a small question that plagued me in marketing. that, and all the invasive data mining.

this is all just a ramble during my 3 hour break before statistics.

