busy in solitude

I’ve been too busy this past week to go through WordPress and read my favorite blogs. Likewise, Instagram has gone unscrolled, FB unscrolled, SC is a eh-unscrolled, IG stories untapped. I’ve just been busy lately, and social media just isn’t as much of a fix as it used to be.

The past week, I’ve been around lots of people. Understandably. Graduate school is, after all, filled with people, and the field of Psychology has to do with people.

I was thinking today of how ironic it was to be introverted and continually drawn to people-centric fields. I hide away in corners, yet happily work with students. I isolate myself, yet am fascinated by psychology, the study of human behavior. I’m notorious for not responding to my phone, yet opted for communication classes. I say I prefer close friends and close friends only, but seek out class and work friends.

But maybe I’m a lot less misanthropic than high school me would have been led to believe. I wouldn’t be surprised: it wasn’t until I was 15 that I realized how much I enjoyed being alone. Personality is relatively stable throughout one’s lifetime, so I’m sure the first 15 years of people-loving are still flowing in my veins. Even so, that hasn’t prevented me from shutting the entire world out today. Today is my day to be utterly, entirely, deliciously alone. In cold and solitude are where I recharge.

