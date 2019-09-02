I might go back to daily blogging, since it got my writing juices flowing. But I know that some days were just so mundane back in May when I did it. At the same time, maybe it’ll be healthy. Journaling is good, isn’t it? And I won’t have much energy or creativity to write anything else. So yes, I will tentatively commit to writing a journal post every day, even though my thoughts will probably circle over and over themselves.

It’s only 10 PM but I’m sleepy. The long weekend was a restful one. I worked today and yesterday because of my schedule. It was energizing.

I’ve been somewhat obsessively learning R programming language the past three days. It’s a data/statistics language, which is a valuable skill in I/O. I thought it’d be really awful, but Datacamp makes it fun. I find myself walking through the syntax, not believing that the computer could be so smart. But it is. And then I wake up in the morning thinking about functions in R.

For all the love for the subjective fields, like art and photography and writing, there is a part of me, a deep skeptical part of me, that believes very strongly in numbers and science. I weirdly enjoy the quantitative, so long as it makes sense. I despised chemistry because it was all made up to me. I still don’t believe that we are all made of little atoms made of air, and so by proxy, are made of air. Whatever. But toying with measurable data, organizing data, finding patterns in data–oh, when the story is a meaningful one, such as academic improvement in my students’ performance, I’m interested. It’s like scratching an itch.

The past week, I developed my film images. I mixed the chemical powders, stored them in hot jars, ripped open my film canisters, and poured the chemicals in. After a day of letting them dry, I tried to photograph the tiny negatives. They turned out okay. I used my DSLR, which is currently not meant to shoot very small images. So I’m going to go and get basic equipment that lets me scan the negatives. A part of me wonders why I go so far as to take film photos. Yes, it’s trendy; yes, they’re beautiful; yes, it’s an experience. But it’s also tedious, messy, expensive, and drawn-out. With the ease of iPhone cameras and filters, why bother? I have an odd fascination with the past, so maybe that it.

I don’t know. I couldn’t explain it. It’s like why people bother to ride horses when we all take transportation by car or plane. Riding horses is technically outdated, but it’s evolved into a sport. Film photography is technically outdated, but it’s evolved into a hobby. Nowadays, college girls and Gigi Hadid take their disposable cameras to parties and the Met Gala. Trendy, yes. But getting my hands dirty and developing the film myself? I feel like an old man. I guess it’s like crafts mashed up with photography and art, all squashed together with nostalgia. Glitter.

I do it for the intrinsic pleasure. But I also like to later share my images, which is why I use Instagram. Then I get confused, because am I supposed to have a film only account? Look at us millennials–us and our silly gadgets.

