I find it easier to fall into existential ruts than to maintain a distance from them. They’re like potholes, almost–a little expected, still unexpected, a part of the terrain, generally unwelcome. I browsed some article on existential separateness and felt a flutter of it.

Existential loneliness is the notion that we are all individuals, distinct in ourselves, with experiences only we will ever truly comprehend. When we’re gone, we take those particular experiences with us; when the last living person with our memory passes, the memory of us is gone. It’s just as depressing as it sounds.

I don’t subscribe entirely to it, but it’s still dark nonetheless. So that’ll be my journal entry of the day, excluding everything that happened today (Thai, exploring, statistics)

