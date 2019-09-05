I’m exhausted. And planning to bike in twenty minutes. Because sitting down for class makes me feel sluggish and slow. And not exercising makes me feel worse than not doing anything. So I’ll make the best of it and enjoy the blistering heat of nature while the rest of the country basks in cool weather.

The people in my cohort, after 4 days of class, want to meet on campus tomorrow–on Friday, on one of our three days off–to study.

And on labor day, there were students going to school. The hot topic is how to access the school building after hours, like once school has closed, it’s nighttime, or it’s Saturday.

And there is just so much brimming enthusiasm on the GroupMe. Eager beaverness abounds.

I’m not much of an eager beaver for this type of stuff. I’m more of a task-oriented person, who lists out things to do and just gets them done. I’ll set goals, work towards them, check them off the list.

But it’s more focus than eagerness that propels me. I’m sure that it’s indicative of something, like values or personality or whatever. Many in my cohort seem very…forward. I think it’s healthy, but I am, quite frankly, exhausted.

They also seem somewhat lost. Lost on assignments, lost on readings, lost on content.

Lost and eager. I feel like the opposite: I know what’s going on and what to do, but I’m definitely not going to school on a weekend to do any of it.

Am I a gremlin in disguise? Or a poorly disguised gremlin?

Recently, I’ve been managing my workload by getting things done ahead of time. My barometer is a week. I spend one day doing everything for the next week.

I really enjoy statistics and basic programming, which I’ve been learning in my free time. Everyone moans and groans about statistics, but privately, I think it’s fun. It makes sense. All those hours spent teaching probability and cumulative frequency to my students somewhat paid off, because those graphs made sense upon first glance.

Looking ahead, I wonder how I can best incorporate my attitudes/approach (more task-oriented, emphasis on productivity and patterns) and interests (statistics?) towards a meaningful path.

We’ll see. Meaning means a lot to me.

Advertisements