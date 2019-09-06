Spent last night on a psychometrics website, taking personality assessments and psychology tests. For entertainment and educational purposes only, they noted. I’d wormholed there from the social monitoring test, which lightly assesses whether you’re a high social monitor or low social monitor.

To scale back on the jargon–high social monitors are people who assess social situations and adjust their behavior accordingly. They’re akin to social chameleons, adapting to different situations, behaving differently in different spaces. Low social monitors are people who value staying true to themselves, and often display similar behaviors across different situations. In other words, they’re themselves, regardless of outside norms. If you want to take the test to see which one you are, You can check it out here.

Whenever I take this test–and I have, multiple times, the way I’ve taken multiple Myers Briggs assessments to ensure reliability–my report’s similar: you are neither high nor low. I’m either 48 or 62. Some in between.

It’s just a mix of two extremes. The real me, I suppose, is a low social monitor. She’s happy to be wild and free in public, loud and ridiculous, with little regard to the outside world. She’d rather be entirely herself with a few people she genuinely jibes with, and disregard the people she’s not very comfortable around. But the outside me, who crawls out of some chimney in professional and academic contexts, is a high social monitor. She tones things down, says things that won’t rattle others, stays neutral, is a bit stilted, but otherwise polite.

The first part (low) thinks the second part (high) is fake. The second part (high) thinks the first part (low) is inappropriate. The first part thinks that she is genuine. The second part thinks that she is flexible. The first part knows she could never be an actor. The second part knows that she could never be, outside personal bounds, as real as she’d like.

So it ends up being a strange situation where I’m pointing in two opposite directions, going towards one, being criticized by the other, then veering towards the other. I’d like to be myself around co-workers; I probably couldn’t. So I try to be, as the first part (low) would describe it, faker and happier, but then it’s exhausting, and the first part (low) takes over, and expresses exhaustion. The second part (high) is disappointed. It’s like trying to smile and frown at the same time; it comes out as a thin line.

Even the existence of this blog is an expression of the second (high) part–I keep the public and private separate. I juggle seven emails to ensure that each email reflects a different goal. I’ve made countless Instagrams and Facebook accounts and Tumblr blogs in an effort to compartmentalize the different expressions and audiences. This blog just so happens to be public, but even that’s limited–this isn’t nearly as public as, say, Jennifer Beth’s Cooking Blog where she regularly posts images of her husband and two children.

All of this is to say that I’ve yet to properly manage the conflicting social monitoring viewpoints that, in their own way, are beneficial. It’d probably have been easier if I were just one or the other–I could subscribe to one mentality–but I’m not. In personal contexts, I’d rather just be myself; in professional contexts, I know I probably shouldn’t be. I’m equally uncomfortable with high social monitors and low social monitors, because I regard high social monitors as excessively fake, and low social monitors as rude and context-blind.

And then there’s the individual juggling act of not being either and also being both. I mean, I try to make it work, but I’m not entirely sure it does, to be honest. I try to follow social norms because that’s the ploy of likability, of acceptable conformity, but then I become, quite frankly, angry. But I couldn’t be as ‘real’ as I’d like with people I don’t know as well. So maybe I strive to be lower on social monitoring, for the sake of personal happiness, but at the expense of social acceptability. But it doesn’t always work.

It’s all very irritating. I put up a poll on Instagram and 77% regarded themselves as high social monitors. What about you? (I love breaking the fourth blogging wall to address the audience) If you clicked the link and took the test, which were you?

Advertisements