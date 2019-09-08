Normally I’m not very vocal in the group chat, but a friend whom I’ve been spending breaks with asked a statistics question, so I responded to her and screenshot our messages to our cohort.

But I could tell that she didn’t entirely, fully, totally understand, so I went more in depth about it. I used an easy example, easy numbers, switched it up a bit, asked her to find differences. Doing, essentially, what I do with students, but via text. And then I almost teared up because it makes me ridiculously happy when people understand concepts.

Despite growing up having hated math, I really oddly enjoy teaching it now. And even though I love English, I’d prefer to teach English rules as opposed to, say, reading comprehension.

But I have always loved teaching and breaking things down into comprehensible nuggets of knowledge. I remember swinging my rubber band around during gym class, explaining centripetal force to a classmate. She would call me, in a British accent, teacher Lu.

In the 9th grade, I’d teach my friends biology using mutual friends as strange examples. And in the years in between, I was chair of a tutoring/teaching center, recruiting friends to volunteer, and later found my first job tutoring 3 year olds. It was honestly just a lot of fun.

I find a lot of happiness and meaning in the act of teaching others, but the profession of teaching is generally overworked and underpaid.

So in the meantime, I will just occasionally field a statistics question, and continue to work with a few students while I am in graduate school.

